Former Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves addressed dropping the gloves only once during the 2024-25 NHL season. The Maple Leafs dealt physical forward Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks on July 10 in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun. On the &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast, Reaves explained that the low fight total was not due to a lack of desire, but because of other circumstances.&quot;A lot of it was circumstance,&quot; Reaves stated. &quot;Early in the season, I got scratched right away when we played New Jersey. Then when we played Columbus, Mathieu Olivier had a broken hand.“We played Philly twice; (Nick) Deslauriers was hurt for both. I think I was scratched for one of those games, too. Then we played New Jersey again. I played, McDermott didn't. Then I played, McDermott didn't. McDermott played, I didn't.&quot;Reaves explained the lack of willing partners played a significant role in his limited number of fights. Reaves managed to get into one tussle, facing off against Columbus' Mathieu Olivier. He also tried to drop the gloves with Montreal's Arber Xhekaj, but the young enforcer declined the invitation.&quot;So if I'm missing games like that, that's six or seven chances against guys who would've gone.It was just the circumstance I was dealt this year,&quot; Reaves added.Reaves struggled with a knee injury last season, had a five-game suspension for hitting Darnell Nurse and was relegated to the AHL for a stretch. He appeared in just 35 games, registering two assists.Ryan Reaves on being traded from Maple Leafs to San Jose SharksRyan Reaves expressed that the move has been relatively smooth, as they were able to find a place online without needing to travel down to San Jose. But he admitted that relocating is always a bit stressful, particularly for his family.Regarding his exit from the Maple Leafs, Reaves explained:“I lost my spot on the team, which which look that that happens. It's a business, it's, you know, sports is very unforgiving sometimes, especially to older guys. So, I think once I was sent down, I think that was kind of just, I don't really have a place here anymore,” Reaves said (0:38 onwards).Reaves said he had a discussion with the Maple Leafs' management, expressing that he didn't see himself coming back and requesting a trade, which led to his move to the Sharks.