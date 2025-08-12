Ex-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas makes his thoughts clear on Mitch Marner leaving Toronto for Golden Knights

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. He shared his thoughts on The Cam & Strick Podcast on Tuesday.

Dubas, who was the Maple Leafs' general manager from 2018 to 2023, signed Marner to a six-year, $65.41 million contract in 2019. Marner’s deal was ending before the trade.

Dubas called Marner an awesome person and a wonderful player. He said he hopes the trade works well for everyone.

"Yeah, it's, I think that's the easy narrative (that it's going to be a good change for Marner), perhaps. (He is an) awesome person, wonderful player," Dubas said. "He just started his own family, you know. I hope it works out well for everybody.

"I hope that they can galvanize the team. And I hope that Mitch plays well in Vegas, you know. I think we'll look back on it in a number of years and have a better view of it. But cheer for him and cheer for the rest of the guys for finally finding their way through."

After signing Mitch Marner to an eight-year, $96 million contract, Toronto traded him to Vegas for forward Nicolas Roy. He said Vegas was one of his top choices.

"This was a spot very high on my list, we wanted to come here and I went back to my agent (and) said I’m open to doing this." Marner said, via NHL.com.

Mitch Marner wants to compete for the Stanley Cup. Last season, he scored a career-high 102 points in the regular season. Now, he is excited about the prospect of playing in Vegas, and with forward Jack Eichel.

Mitch Marner's emotional message for Leafs after his trade to Vegas

Mitch Marner played nine seasons with the Maple Leafs after being drafted in 2015. He penned an emotional message for the team after his trade was announced.

"Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up ...," Marner said, via NHL.com. "Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest... was about representing my home."

He reached the playoffs every year but could not win the Stanley Cup. In fact, during that time, the Leafs won just two playoff rounds.

"When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto," Marner said about failing to win the Cup. "That was always the goal, and I came up short."

The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023. Now, Mitch Marner hopes to help the team win another championship.

