Ex-Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray makes his feelings known about former teammate Joseph Woll

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray is quite fond of his ex-teammate, Joseph Woll. They played together for the team for nearly three years. Now, Woll is a big part of Toronto's goalie tandem, which also includes Anthony Stolarz.

Woll joined the Maple Leafs in 2021. Last season, he appeared in 42 games, winning 27, with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

On "The JD Bunkis Podcast," Murray said he enjoyed spending time with Woll.

"I loved all my time I spent with him," Murray said, via The Hockey News. "We sat beside each other pretty much everywhere. We had a lot of great discussions about all kinds of things. Almost never about hockey, to be honest. It was always about other stuff."

Matt Murray joined the Leafs in 2022. He was a part of the franchise for three seasons, but got to play in only two of them.

During his time with the Leafs, he played 26 games in the 2022-23 season, winning 14. After missing the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from hip surgery, he returned in late December 2024 and won one of two appearances.

On July 1, he signed with the Seattle Kraken on a one-year $1M contract.

Meanwhile, Matt Murray said Joseph Woll has a strong mental game because of his broad outlook on life.

"I think that's one of the things that makes Joe so mentally resilient, is that he has a very wide perspective on life," Murray said. "He's into a lot of other things, ...which I think is a huge benefit as a goalie...

"I really enjoyed spending time with him and getting to know him. I'll miss sitting next to him, but in Toronto, they got a real keeper there in my opinion."

Matt Murray's late career struggles with injuries

Matt Murray began his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16. He helped the team win Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His early years showed strong stats and two seasons with 4 shutouts and three in which he won nearly 30 games. His best season was 2016-17, in which he secured 32 wins.

However, injuries and consistency issues affected his career. He moved to Ottawa in 2020 but struggled with injuries. He signed with Toronto in 2022 but still faced health problems.

After hip surgery in 2023, he was focused on recovery, something which Leafs' coach Craig Berube appreciated.

“He (Murray) still has a lot left in the tank and wants to continue playing,” Berube said, in December last year. “It takes a lot of hard work, and he's already accomplished the ultimate goal a couple of times, but he still has a lot of fire inside.”

