Ex-Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe opens up on taking new role with New Jersey Devils 

The New Jersey Devils recruited Sheldon Keefe as their team's new head coach. Earlier, Keefe held the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach position. In a post shared by the New Jersey Devils on X (formerly Twitter), Keefe said he's excited about taking on the role with the Devils.

"To have chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me. I know this organization has a great history of winning and I look forward to getting started to work on leading them back to that level," Keefe said.

Keefe was the head coach of the Maple Leafs for the last five seasons. His time with the Leafs ended after they got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Bruins. They lost in overtime during Game 7.

David Blitzer, the Devils' managing partner, expressed his excitement about Sheldon Keefe joining the team.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sheldon and his family to New Jersey," Blitzer said. "Finding the right coach to lead this team was our top priority, and Sheldon impressed us during every step of the interview process. He shares in our goal to unlock the full potential of this roster and deliver a fourth Stanley Cup to our fans."

Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils' president and general manager, also shared his positive impressions of Keefe.

"This was an invigorating process for me, having met with many qualified candidates and hearing how attractive this position was to them. Sheldon jumped to the top of my list when he became available, and I was thrilled when he agreed to be a part of what we are building here," Fitzgerald said.

"He is an excellent communicator, believes in collaboration, and will take what he has learned previously to make this team a Stanley Cup contender. The organization is incredibly excited to welcome Sheldon, his wife, Jackie, and his two boys, Landon and Wyatt to New Jersey."

Sheldon Keefe steps into the role previously held by Lindy Ruff, who was dismissed in early March.

Sheldon Keefe’s outstanding record despite Stanley Cup absence

Sheldon Keefe was hired as Toronto Maple Leafs head coach in 2019 after helping the Leafs AHL team Marlies to their first Calder Cup championship win. Keefe succeeded Mike Babcock as the Leafs' coach.

The team qualified for the postseason in his first year holding an NHL head coaching position. But the Leafs exited the playoff in the qualifying round itself.

Later, he guided them to four more postseason appearances, but only once did he get them to the second round, in 2022–23. Following this year's first-round playoff exit, the organization called for a change, and Keefe was the first to be fired. Keefe won 212 games in his coaching career with the Leafs.