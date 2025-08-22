Ex-NHL enforcer entertains blockbuster Maple Leafs mock trade for $92M star D-man in exchange for Morgan Rielly & Nick Robertson 

Former NHL enforcer Jay Rosehill weighed in on a blockbuster mock trade idea, sending the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly and Nick Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for star defenseman Erik Karlsson. On Wednesday’s &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast, Rosehill was asked about the hypothetical deal involving Rielly and Robertson for Karlsson, who’s currently on an eight-year, $92 million contract. While Rosehill acknowledged the challenges of such a blockbuster trade coming to fruition, he believes the potential benefits for the Maple Leafs make it a deal worth strongly considering. &quot;I take that all day,” Rosehill said. &quot;We're gonna try and get rid of Nick Robertson in general, doesn't fit anywhere, who's he gonna take the place of, who's beating him, who's he beating out for a roster spot, I just don't think he's gonna be here. “And Morgan Rilley is, you know, kind of stalled, makes 7.5 million. Doesn't produce like he used to. Sometimes has some dead stuff going on in the D-zone,&quot; he added. Rosehill further highlighted that acquiring a player like Erik Karlsson would bring tremendous upside, especially with his ability to contribute on the power play, his past Norris Trophy success, and his wealth of experience. “I just don't see anyone going for that, it's one of those pipe dream deals to me, so I would take it for sure. But I just don't see it happening,&quot; Rosehill added. Maple Leafs fans react to mock trade for Erik KarlssonFollowing Rosehill's discussion of the potential deal on the &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast, fans shared their thoughts on the proposed trade. One fan wrote on X/Twitter: &quot;EK is not worth that package.&quot;Edna Garrett @WatchMyReviewLINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill EK is not worth that package.Another fan said: &quot;Oh boy, that would be an early Christmas present for me!!!&quot;Angus Macgregor @Graham1770826LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill Oh boy that would be an early Christmas present for me !!!Here are some more reactions from fans on X: ChedderBob @ChedderBob16LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill Pretty sure Rielly says Noburner69 @burner694LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill No no no. Keep Karlsson as far away from this team as humanly possibleAlex_culer @culer_alex__LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill Did no one else watch Sweden in the 4nations Eric karlsson was flying out there this would be a fleecing for the leafsM @unknown259034LINK@TLNdc @zackphill @Jay_D_Rosehill Focus on moving robertson , mcmann , kampf and a draft pick for a top 6 and a bottom 6 playerWith the offseason still unfolding, attention remains on the Maple Leafs’ front office to see what other moves they might make. What are your thoughts on the potential trade for Erik Karlsson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.