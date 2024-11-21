Ex-NHL enforcer Georges Laraque clears the air surrounding Jake Paul "breaking news"

Days after the much-hyped boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, there was "breaking news" circulating on social media that the YouTube star had challenged former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque to a hockey fight. However, Laraque took to social media on Wednesday to clear the air, stating:

"I wish, but this is not true..."

Jake Paul is a social media influencer turned boxer who fought Tyson in an exhibition match that aired on Netflix on Friday.

The 27-year-old Paul gave the former heavyweight champion a tough fight, using a series of combinations and jabs to the body and face to secure a unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old Tyson.

After the match, Laraque shared his thoughts on Twitter, saying:

"Man would I love a chance to knock that @jakepaul out! Kinda like when Tyson destroyed Larry Holmes for Ali, I would knock out Paul for Tyson, but that man would never take that chance... Tonight was so hard to watch."

Laraque was referring to when 21-year-old Mike Tyson defeated Larry Holmes via fourth-round knockout in 1988, avenging Muhammad Ali's loss to Holmes in 1980. Tyson had promised Ali he would get revenge for him.

The 43-year-old is no stranger to combat sports himself. Aside from being a formidable fighter on the ice, in 2010, he grappled with MMA champion Georges St-Pierre on TSN's "Off the Record."

In 2020, Laraque had spoken about a potential charity boxing match against Tyson, but it never materialized.

Georges Laraque’s thoughts on fighting in the NHL

Georges Laraque shared his thoughts on fighting in the league during his appearance on the "Hello Hockey" podcast on Wednesday. While fighting has declined in recent years, Laraque believes there is still an important "code" that players follow when it comes to standing up for teammates.

“It doesn’t matter that there’s less fighting right now than there used to be,” Laraque said. “There’s always going to be a code in the NHL. Now, every time there's a body check, even if it's clean, someone's dropping the gloves and it's okay because you're backing up your teammates, I love to see it."

Georges Laraque noted that players feel compelled to defend their teammates, even after legal hits. He supports this mentality and the continuing culture of fighting in certain situations.

