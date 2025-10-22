Ex-NHL enforcer Nick Kyreos suggests Canucks' Fillip Chytil to retire after suffering multiple major concussions: "He doesn't have awareness"

Filip Chytil had to be helped off the ice after a strong hit by Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson on Sunday. The Vancouver Canucks forward has suffered his sixth recorded concussion injury in the NHL, with serious doubts over his future.Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos was of the opinion on the Real Kyper and Bourne show's episode on Monday that Chytil should consider retirement, as the toll of head injuries can seriously affect his post-playing life.&quot;Oh yeah, he needs to quit,&quot; Kypreos said. (7:42) &quot;No. I'm just telling you, he can't just keep taking those hits.&quot;Kypreos spoke about his &quot;hard decision&quot; when he had to retire from the sport after suffering from post-concussion syndrome, when he was knocked unconscious during a fight in a preseason game in 1997. He further stated that the head injuries have numbed Chytil's senses, as he cannot protect himself.&quot;I saw some describing it as a blindside hit, and it's like, no, he just doesn't have awareness,&quot; Kypreos added. &quot;He just lacks that antenna.&quot;In the first period of the game on Sunday, Chytil was attempting to play the puck up the ice as Wilson skated in towards the offensive zone. The Capitals forward, who is known for his physicality, went a tad late at Chytil and ended up knocking him down with his shoulders. As it struck Chytil's chest, he fell with a snap on his head.Considering Tom Wilson's reputation for playing a rough game he was handed a major penalty, which, after review by the officials on ice, was changed into a minor. The hit came 0.6 seconds after the puck had left Chytil's stick. The NHL Department of Safety also deemed the challenge to be a fair one, considering it was within the 0.8-second limit allowed by the league, and the Capitals player wasn't fined. This is Chytil's second concussion this year, having missed the end of last season after suffering an injury in April.Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve after latest concussion injuryThe Canucks placed Filip Chytil on the Injured Reserve on Monday morning. He had made a strong start to the season, scoring three goals in six games. Alongside Chytil, Jonathan Lekkermaiki, who got injured in the same game, was also placed on the IR.Canucks' depth was tested on Tuesday night when they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but after heading into the first intermission with a 1-1 scoreline, the Penguins hit four unanswered goals to win 5-1.