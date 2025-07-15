Ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky gets 100% honest about his viral golf course fight

Former Florida Panthers enforcer Nick Tarnasky, who played five seasons in the NHL, spoke about his viral golf course fight on Tuesday. The incident happened on July 4 at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. A video showed him throwing a man into a pond at the course. However, the man continued to charge at Tarnasky, which prompted him to throw some more punches.

Ad

Tarnasky told host Paul Bissonnette on the "Spitting Chiclets podcast" that the fight started after a group playing golf ahead of them slowed everyone down. He said they were acting strangely and were seemingly under some kind of influence.

"We're talking two some a two some, a threesome. And we're 20 - 22, or 25 minutes a hole," Tarnasky said. "And so now we've jammed up at 15 tee box. I'm behind my buddy. He's a little tentative, because these guys are clearly, I mean, bath salts or meth or I don't know what was going on there.

Ad

Trending

"So I said, 'Hey, I'll go talk to him.' And so I rolled up, and I just said, 'Hey, guys, we've got to get moving.' And that instantly set him off. Then he's doing the fist clenching and the pump in his arms... that's where the altercation starts. That's on the video."

Ad

When the man charged at Nick Tarnasky, he battered him with punches before throwing him into the nearby lake. But the man came out of it and again engaged with him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tarnasky also explained why he yelled “Bang!” during the fight. He said he was just trying to make the moment less serious. Tarnasky didn’t want things to get worse, but wanted to show the guys that they were the ones in the wrong.

"God, I was trying to be like, you know, let's make it fun," Tarnasky said. "Like, I'm not gonna threaten you, but like, 'Hey, if I hear I'm gonna get thrown in the pond by this f_ mutant, maybe I'm gonna chill out. Maybe, you know, and I thought that might be kind of a good fun way to be like, 'Hey, you guys are in the wrong. Let's speed things up.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his time in the League, Nick Tarnasky played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

Nick Tarnasky called the fight "unfortunate" and asked people to move on

Nick Tarnasky made it clear he didn’t plan to fight anyone. He said he only wanted to play golf and enjoy the day. He added that the situation just got out of control, and it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He also said people should move on and not keep attacking the other man.

Ad

"It's noting to continue hacking a guy about it," Tarnsky said. "Unfortunately, it happened, but, like, I don't think we need to beat the guy to death about it."

The other man, Trevor Ogilvie, later apologized. He said he drank too much and acted poorly. He took full responsibility for the fight.

However, Nick Tarnasky's current employer, Red Deer Minor Hockey, told TMZ Sports it is investigating the course fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama