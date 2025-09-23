Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery makes his thoughts on no-state-tax advantage clear following Brad Marchand's bold comment

Ex-NHL player Sean Avery shared his thoughts on state taxes and NHL contracts after Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand spoke about it. Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Panthers this past offseason. He said that Florida’s no-income-tax policy played a role in his decision.

“If we were not in a no-tax state, it wouldn’t work out, probably for two guys,” Marchand said on September 17 during the Panthers’ media day, via Sportsnet. “That’s a benefit this team has..., and I’m thrilled to be here for the next six years.”

Avery addressed Brad Marchand’s comment on Tuesday's episode of "Spittin’ Chiclets." He said that while big cities like New York and Los Angeles used to attract players, high state taxes there can now be a disadvantage.

“Traditionally, you would say that New York and LA had an advantage because players wanted to play in those cities," Avery said. [1:29:55] "Both have the highest state tax, probably out of all the states.”

Avery added that Florida benefits from having no state tax, which helps teams attract and keep players. He also noted that Dallas has no state tax but has not had the same success as Florida.

Avery also spoke about building a team through the draft. He criticized teams that rely too much on free agents and spend too much on bottom-six players.

“If you’re not building through the draft, then you’re a loser. You're a sucker chasing free agents, chasing those dollars. It's a loser game,” Avery said.

He stressed the importance of scouting and finding talent in later rounds, pointing out that smart drafting allows teams to develop players without overspending.

In the 2024–25 season, Brad Marchand had 23 goals and 28 assists, finishing with 51 points in 71 games. Marchand brought experience and leadership to the Panthers after spending most of his career with the Boston Bruins, where state taxes were much higher.

Bill Zito praises Brad Marchand after six-year deal

Panthers general manager Bill Zito praised Brad Marchand after he signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract to remain with the team in July, saying, via NHL.com,

“Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team. He is the definition of a warrior on the ice, a critical leader for our group and a relentless competitor.”

Earlier, Marchand, who spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, explained why contract talks with Boston did not work out.

“I was never going to take a one or two-year deal. Not even a three-year deal. That just wasn’t in the cards. I want to play as long as I can. That’s the main reason why it didn’t work out in Boston. I want to play until I get kicked out of the league,” he said, on Wednesday, via BHN.

Brad Marchand’s move to Florida has worked well for both him and the team. He helped the Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists in 23 playoff games.

