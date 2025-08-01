Ex-NHL exec drops bold prediction about Lane Hutson's next contract with Canadiens - "Got to be your highest-paid defenseman"

Lane Hutson just completed his first full season with the Montreal Canadiens, and discussions about his next contract have already begun. He signed a three-year, $2.85 million entry-level deal in April 2024, which runs through the 2025-26 season. However, one insider believes the Canadiens might consider offering him an extension earlier than expected.On &quot;The Sick Podcast,&quot; former NHL executive Pierre McGuire said Montreal could act early. He mentioned the current NHL collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which allows teams to offer eight-year deals. But that could change in the next CBA, where the limit might drop to seven years.He also pointed out that the Carolina Hurricanes just signed Jackson Blake early, using the current rules. McGuire said the Canadiens might want to do the same with Hutson.“We want to keep him as long as we can, and we want him to know how much we appreciate him,” McGuire said Friday, imagining the Canadiens’ point of view. “That says a lot to a young player.”However, McGuire said Hutson’s agent will expect a strong offer:“The trade is going to be the agent is going to say, well, then he’s got to be your highest-paid defenseman.”McGuire doesn’t think the Canadiens will overpay, but said they might offer more than what players like Noah Dobson earn. Dobson joined the Canadiens in a trade from the New York Islanders in late June and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract.Hutson had 66 points in the regular season, including 25 power-play assists. In the playoffs, he added five points in five games and averaged nearly 25 minutes of ice time.Analysts say Lane Hutson could earn more than Dobson in next Canadiens contractNHL insider Jim Biringer believes Lane Hutson is set for a significant raise on his next contract. On Sunday, during TSN’s &quot;Melnick in the Afternoon,&quot; Biringer said Hutson could make about $10 million per season.“Lane Hutson is going to get paid what he’s worth. And I think that was a big sticking point, in my opinion, to the Noah Dobson trade and that contract extension,” Biringer said, noting the recent $9.5 million per year contract signed by Noah Dobson.Biringer added that a deal could be finalized during the season or even next summer.NHL.com’s Dan Rosen also said Hutson’s next deal could exceed Dobson’s salary if he builds on his strong rookie season.&quot;Hutson will need a new contract after this season too, and if he builds on his Calder Trophy-winning season it’ll be a mega deal, likely exceeding Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV,” Rosen wrote on July 23.At just 21, Lane Hutson already plays a big role on the team.