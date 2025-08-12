Ex-NHL exec makes bold claim about $63,000,000 Canadiens superstar following Lane Hutson addition

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 12, 2025 20:05 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Pierre McGuire thinks Nick Suzuki can pass his career-high 89 points next season (image credit: IMAGN)

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki may be ready for his best NHL season. Former NHL executive Pierre McGuire thinks he can pass his career-high 89 points from last year.

McGuire also praised rookie defenseman Lane Hutson’s impact on the power play, saying that his passing could create more scoring chances for Suzuki.

"Oh, 100% (Suzuki is going to get 100 points)," McGuire said on Tuesday, via "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro."
"I think part of that, too, is I've heard a lot of people talk about this, Tony. I think it's important. Lane Hutson's addition to the power play in Montreal really helped Nick Suzuki. So I think the Canadians' power play doesn't get worse. I think it gets better, especially after trading for, you know, Naoh Dobson."
Suzuki recorded 30 goals and 59 assists in the 2024-25 season, tied for 13th in league scoring and had a +19 rating. The Canadiens reached the playoffs but lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round. Suzuki scored two goals in five playoff games, and averaged over 22 minutes on the ice time.

McGuire said that if Suzuki stays healthy, he could reach 100 points.

"So I think Nick Suzuki is going to get to 100 points if he stays healthy," McGuire said. "But I think the biggest thing is that this guy is a dominant player in all three zones.
"He's really good in his own zone. He's really good in the neutral zone because he's so creative, and he's outstanding off the rush and off the cycle in the offensive zone, and his power play presence is phenomenal, whether he's scoring goals or helping other guys score. So to think that he can't be 100-point scorer, I think would be wrong."
The center is in the third year of an eight-year $63 million contract. His deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

Lane Hutson and Canadiens qualified for the playoffs but got eliminated early

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy with 66 points in his first full season with the team. Hutson played all 82 games and helped the Habs qualify for the playoffs.

"I think as a group, we fought to the end," Hutson said in June, via The Athletic. "We fought to Game 82 and got into a playoff spot."

However, Montreal lost to the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the first round. It lacked scoring beyond its top line, and injuries forced rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes into the net.

