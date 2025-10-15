Ex-NHL exec Pierre McGuire makes jaw-dropping Cole Caufield prediction if Habs star remains healthy

Cole Caufield scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. He scored his first goal in the second period on a loose puck. Then he finished the game with a sharp-angle shot at the near post.NHL insider Pierre McGuire praised Caufield’s quick release on The Sick Podcast on Wednesday.&quot;And it's the release point on the shot,&quot; McGuire said, about Caufield's overtime winner. &quot;If it's a little bit slower, I don't think it gets in. His release point is so quick right now, it's phenomenal, and he's feeling it.&quot;After being held scoreless in the season opener, Cole Caufield has three goals and five points in three games. He aims to match or surpass his 37 goals and 70 points from last season.McGuire predicted Caufield could score 40-45 goals this season. He added that staying healthy is crucial for Caufield to reach this total. McGuire is confident in Caufield’s scoring ability if he remains fit.&quot;You know, I think he could be a 40 to 45 goal scorer this year, without a doubt,&quot; McGuire said. &quot;If he stays - if he stays healthy, there's no question in my mind. &quot;Cole Caufield is in his sixth NHL season, and he plays on Montreal’s top line with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. He has steadily improved since his debut in 2020-21. Before last season's 33 goals, he has scored 23 goals in the 2021-22 season, followed by 26 goals in 2022-23, and then in the 2023-24 season, he scored 28 goals.Over 291 career games, Caufield has 121 goals and 103 assists. His scoring ability makes him a core player for Montreal.Cole Caufield praised Lane Hutson for his assistIt was Alex Newhook who scored first for Montreal Canadiens in Tuesday's game at 4:37 in the first period. Jaden Schwartz tied the game 1-1 in the second. Cole Caufield scored to make it 2-1, and Jani Nyman tied it 2-2.Kirby Dach gave Montreal a 3-2 lead, then Jamie Oleksiak tied it 3-3. Jared McCann put Seattle ahead 4-3, but Ivan Demidov tied it 4-4 in the third.Finally, Caufield scored the overtime winner at 3:25, praising Lane Hutson for the assist.&quot;That’s why he’s Lane,&quot; Caufield said, via NHL.com, &quot;I mean, there’s really no other words. His ability to create like nobody else is pretty special, and you’ve always got to be ready when he has the puck.&quot;Next Canadiens will face the Nashville Predators on October 16.