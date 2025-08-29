  • home icon
  • Ex-NHL exec shares concern around Frank Nazar's Blackhawks contract extension, draws comparison to Rick DiPietro's infamous 15-year deal

Ex-NHL exec shares concern around Frank Nazar's Blackhawks contract extension, draws comparison to Rick DiPietro's infamous 15-year deal

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:51 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Pierre McGuire voices concern over Frank Nazar’s long term Blackhawks contract (Source: Imagn)

Former NHL executive Pierre McGuire shared his concern about Frank Nazar’s new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Nazar signed a seven-year, $46.13 million extension on Saturday, carrying an annual cap hit of nearly $6.6 million.

On "The Sheet with Jeff Marek," McGuire compared the deal to Rick DiPietro’s 15-year contract with the New York Islanders in 2006.

“It’s interesting, what they’re doing,” McGuire said on Thursday.

He recalled how shocked he was when DiPietro received his long-term deal, saying,

“I don't like this deal a lot. It's a great deal for the player and it's a bad deal for the leader and it's a bad deal for the team.”
DiPietro later struggled with injuries, and the Islanders were forced to buy out the contract while continuing to pay him through 2029.

Nazar is in a different position, but still early in his career. Drafted 13th in 2022, he played 53 games last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists. He finished with 26 points and a minus-11 rating in 15:52 minutes of ice time per game.

McGuire said the deal could go either way.

“We’re gonna see whether the Nazar deal is a good deal or a bad deal, but I have questions about it for sure,” he added.
Frank Nazar says new Blackhawks contract won’t change his approach

Frank Nazar said his new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks will not change the way he plays. The 21-year-old forward explained that his mindset remains the same.

“I’m going to go in, into each season and each day thinking I’m the best and believing in my process,” he said, via NHL.com.
"I don’t think anything changes for me, it’s the same me, it’s the same exact everything, it’s just a little bonus and reparations for my play and what I can do. I’m still motivated and still want to be the best player I can be."

Nazar explained why he agreed to the deal now instead of waiting. He said it was about confidence in his own game and the chance to stay in Chicago long term.

“It wasn’t hard when you put all that stuff together in the long run and see that I can be in Chicago for seven years,” he added.

For the Blackhawks, the contract shows trust in Frank Nazar’s growth. But as McGuire noted, committing long-term to a young player comes with risk.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
