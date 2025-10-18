Goalie Carter Hart's professional tryout contract with the Vegas Golden Knights has not gone down well with a section of the fans. But former NHL general manager Doug MacLean called it an 'unbelievable signing' and praised Vegas' winning attitude.

Speaking on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast on Saturday, MacLean said Vegas and Florida both show a strong desire to win.

"I love Vegas's attitude, and I talked to George [ McPhee] a lot this summer," MacLean said, [29:44 onwards] "And I love, you know, Florida and Vegas right now are two franchises that it's whatever it takes to win.

"And I know that the hesitancy around the kids [five accused players], I get - I get what - the awful thing that happened and being acquitted. But Carter Hart to me, is an unbelievable signing by Vegas. I'm sorry, but this is a signing, and let's see if I'm right or not."

Carter Hart could start in the net starting December 1, if the Golden Knights offer him an official contract. He last played for the Philadelphia Flyers in January 2024. That season, he had a 12-9-3 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

MacLean added that goaltending is the most important position in hockey. And, he believes Hart could help the Golden Knights for many years.

"This is a sign that shows they'll do whatever it takes when maybe it's perfectly their market where they can do that," MacLean said. "They don't care. It's all about winning. ... And this particular signing could set their goaltending up for the next eight years. Very easy. Could set up their goal next eight years. There is no position more important."

Carter Hart is "excited to move forward" following PTO from Vegas

Carter Hart was one of five players accused in a 2018 case involving Canada’s World Junior team. All five players were found not guilty in July, and the NHL later allowed Hart to return to play this season.

Due to the legal battle, Hart has been away from hockey for over a year.

"It's been a long road to get back to this point, to get back to playing the game of hockey, a game that I love," Hart said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "And I've been out of the game for a year and a half now. I've learned a lot. I've grown a lot, and I'm just excited to move forward."

Inside the locker room, players have supported the signing. So, for the Golden Knights, Carter Hart's signing adds depth to their goaltending group.

