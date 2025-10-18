Ex-NHL GM Doug MacLean gives shocking verdict on Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes

The Vancouver Canucks have started the 2025-26 NHL season with three wins and two losses in their first five games. After missing the playoffs last year, fans hoped for good results. The team has shown strong offense in wins but defensive mistakes in losses. However, their win against the Dallas Stars showed calculated play from the team.

Speaking on the "Real Kyper & Bourne" show on Saturday, former NHL general manager Doug MacLean shared his view about the Canucks.

"There's a—there seems to be a good energy there," MacLean said. [22:33 onwards] "You know, Pettersson seems to be better. Quinn, we know, is a superstar. Garland, you know, he's a good, good guy, a good player. I'm not a huge fan, but he's a good player."

Still, MacLean raised questions about Canucks' goaltending situation. He hopes he is wrong, but does not see them as a playoff team.

"Can their goal tending be better than last year?" MacLean said. "I don't have them in the playoffs. Guys, I don't, and I hope, for [coach] Adam Foote's sake, because I like Adam, and I think he's going to be a good coach. I don't have them in. I hope I'm wrong on that."

Elias Pettersson has had a quiet start this season, despite carrying the Vancouver Canucks' playoff hopes. He has two assists and no goals in five games. He has played well defensively with hits (6) and blocked shots (8). Still, more offense is expected from him as the top line center.

Captain Quinn Hughes has started well and scored one goal and three assists. Similarly, Conor Garland has also played well with one goal and two assists. Vancouver has potential, but MacLean’s doubts point to the work that is left.

Vancouver Canucks' comeback win against the Hawks

Vancouver beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout on Friday. Chicago led 2-0 after the first period with goals from Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi. Jake DeBrusk scored on a power play in second with help from Garland and Hughes. Max Sasson tied the game 2-2, and Brock Boeser scored the winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

"The first back-to-back, so you don’t know what you’re going to get," coach Adam Foote said after the game, via NHL.com. "It was a real heavy game in Dallas....We made it a little bit harder than we had to, but I like the way we kept going.”

The Vancouver Canucks will next face the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

