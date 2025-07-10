Anthony Stolarz proved to be more than just a backup goaltender for Joseph Woll and the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. After a successful Stanley Cup-winning one-year stint with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, he signed a two-year $5 million deal with the Canadian franchise.

Stolarz proved his $2.5 million annual average value (AAV) with a 21-8-3 record for the Leafs in 34 regular season games with a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average. This has prompted discussions of a new contract that keeps the American-born goalie in Toronto.

As per former goaltender Carter Hutton on TSN's Overdrive, Stolarz could make the $5-$6 million AAV after his age-32 season. His projections are based on what Vanoucer Canucks' Kevin Lankinen, Colorado Avalanche's MacKenzie Blackwood and Utah Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka signed.

"I think for him, honestly, if he's in that like $5, $6 million range, would be my ticket. Like that seems like a number that they're giving out to every goalie. Like you look at the Lankinen deal, you look at Mackenzie Blackwood, obviously the ages are a bit different.

"Karel Vejmelka out in Utah, he's a little bit older. And I feel like if you dangled that carrot in front of him right now, with his injury history and with what's gone on, he'd be pretty quick to jump on that deal," Hutton said.

Lankinen, 30, signed a four-year $22.5 million contract with the Canucks. Blackwood, 28, signed a five-year $26.25 million contract with the Avs and Vejmelka, 29, sealed a five-year $23.75 million deal with the Mammoth.

Hutton recognized a pattern that he believes would prompt Stolarz to take an offer of a similar amount.

"We see a lot of younger players now taking short term deals, betting on themselves, that the cap is going to go up and they can play well, but you dangle 25 million in front of them, 30 million. I don't see how he turns that down," Hutton said.

NHL insider believes Leafs should watch Anthony Stolarz for another season

With probable trade pressure mounting, the Leafs might be enticed to extend Stolarz before his contract expires. But as per NHL insider Jay Rosehill speaking on the Leafs Morning Take on Sunday, the team should play the waiting game.

“There’s just no way that they don’t come to some kind of deal. I think Stolarz wants to be in town, and the Maple Leafs are like, why on earth would you not?

“Let’s see him play again,” Rosehill said. "And have him get out there and get the teams, or get the two parties together and figure something out, hash it out."

With Joseph Woll starting the first year of his three-year $11 million contract, with an AAV of $3.6 million, signing Stolarz to a $5-$6 million AAV range deal could see the Leafs spending around $10 million on a goaltending tandem for at least two seasons.

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

