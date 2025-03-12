Ex-NHL HC Bruce Boudreau blantantly shuts down Boston Bruins’ playoff chances despite win against rival Panthers

A shocking upset win over the Florida Panthers might have the Boston Bruins feeling like they can make a run. Former hockey coach Bruce Boudreau isn't buying it, though.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The legendary coach addressed their chances on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," and he did not hold back. Bruins fans may not appreciate what Boudreau said, especially after such a big win.

"They're sitting in the room right now," Boudreau said (Timestamp: 2:10). "All the players, I'm going to thinking that everybody's giving up on them. Let's show them. They're playing that emotion right now. And, I mean, it's a good thing."

Ad

Boudreau believes, similarly to how their first goal sparked thoughts of a comeback against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a win like this can spark a run towards the postseason. It just won't in this instance.

He continued:

"It was a very good win for Boston. And you know what, I don't think you're going to make the playoffs. I've said that all year, but you know, the Bruins are one of those teams and organizations that never give up no matter who's in the lineup."

Ad

Even after the trade of Brad Marchand, Boudreau thinks the Bruins are not without confidence. He recalled several examples of the team exhibiting a fighting spirit and winning against the odds when he coached against them.

He added that they've got a "reputation" and "always come to play," so nothing can be ruled out. Boudreau expects a valiant effort that will fall just short.

Where do the Boston Bruins sit in the playoff race?

The Boston Bruins got a shocking couple of points by charging back against the Florida Panthers. Three third-period goals were all it took to snatch a win against the defending champs, and it helped them in the standings.

Ad

The Boston Bruins are just outside the playoffs right now (Imagn)

Heading into play on Wednesday, the Bruins are only two points out of the last wild card position. The Columbus Blue Jackets own that spot right now, and Boston isn't far behind.

However, the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers are also two points back. They have the tiebreakers, so Boston is third from the wild card now. Adding to a crowded playoff picture, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders are within five points of the Blue Jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama