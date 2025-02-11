Ex-NHL HC Bruce Boudreau makes jaw-dropping suggestion of pushing Sidney Crosby down to Team Canada's 3rd line

Former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau made a bold suggestion that Team Canada should move superstar Sidney Crosby down to the third line for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Boudreau made the jaw-dropping comments during an appearance on the Domino's That's Hockey show.

Based on Monday's practice, Team Canada's top four lines appear to be:

Line 1 - Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitch Marner

Line 2 - Mark Stone - Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon

Line 3 - Brad Marchand - Brayden Point - Seth Jarvis

Line 4 - Brandon Hagel -Anthony Cirelli - Sam Bennett

Notably, Crosby is slated as the second-line center with Nathan MacKinnon on the right wing. However, Boudreau believes Crosby's talents would be better utilized centering the third line.

"Crosby, as much as we love him and everything else, he could be the best 3rd line center in the history of hockey, and I think that's where he should be playing right now," Boudreau commented.

Boudreau explained that MacKinnon is too talented to be playing on the wing instead of at center.

"I don't think he should be on the wing at all man. This is Nathan MacKinnon, and he's the leading scorer in the NHL. If you watch their games, he wants the puck all the time." Boudreau said.

"If he's playing wing, he's not going to get the puck. I think it, it should be McDavid and MacKinnon is the one, two centers."

The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature a round-robin tournament between Canada, Sweden, Finland and the USA played in Montreal and Boston from February 12-20.

Sidney Crosby gears up for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sidney Crosby discussed his excitement for the tournament and the challenge of gelling quickly as a team. Crosby said:

"It's exciting. Obviously a ton of talent, a ton of skill. Having to think, move quickly and be instinctive but also react to some of the plays that they make. I think that's fun. It's challenging but the biggest challenge is just becoming a team and getting sharp. Today was the first step for that."

Sidney Crosby previously suffered a wrist injury but confirmed after Monday's practice that he will be in the lineup for Team Canada. Crosby and Canada will face off against Sweden to open the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Wednesday.

