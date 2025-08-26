Ex-NHL HC Bruce Boudreau reveals top 5 centers he's coached, featuring J.T. Miller & $92,800,000 Canucks superstar

Former Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau has had many skilled players in the NHL. He recently named the five best centers he has worked with, a list that included both familiar names and some surprises. Boudreau, who also coached the Capitals, Ducks and Wild, shared his choices on NHL Network.He began with Mikko Koivu at number five, pointing to the former Minnesota Wild captain’s strength and leadership. Koivu, the sixth pick in 2001, was not always a high scorer but was trusted as a consistent presence. At number four, Boudreau placed Elias Pettersson, the Canucks forward signed to an 8-year, $92,800,000 contract, alongside J.T. Miller.“What both great, great center men. But I mean, I couldn’t separate one year, one guy had 100 points. The next year the other guy had 100. So, both great centers,” he said on Tuesday.Pettersson is in focus as he works through a difficult stretch. After a 102-point season in 2022-23, his numbers fell last year. He had only 25 points in his final 33 games and just one goal in 13 playoff games. This season, he has managed 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games. His shots have also dropped, going from 257 in 2022-23 to only 109. Despite this dip, Boudreau’s praise shows he still sees Pettersson’s value as a top center.Eric Staal ranked third on Boudreau’s list. The coach remembered the veteran’s strong play late in his career when he scored 42 goals. Ryan Getzlaf came in second, with Boudreau describing him as “as good a captain as you’re going to find.” Getzlaf, who played his full career with Anaheim, is the Ducks’ all-time leading scorer.At number one, Boudreau chose Nicklas Backstrom. He explained how important Backstrom was to Alex Ovechkin’s success in Washington.“Alex Ovechkin is great, but without Nicklas Backstrom feeding him in those first 10-15 years, I don’t know if Alex would have the number of goals that he had. And probably a better person you’ll never find than Nicklas Backstrom.”By placing both Miller and Pettersson among his top five, Boudreau pointed out their importance and the impact they have made under his coaching.Elias Pettersson focused on improvement, welcomes Canucks’ offseason movesOn Aug. 6, Canucks' Elias Pettersson shared his thoughts at Sweden’s Olympic camp. He spoke about last season and analyzed his performance.“I know what I'm capable of,” Pettersson said, via NHL.com. “Actually, I haven't thought about it, but for myself it's revenge. I'm not happy with last season.”He explained he has worked on adding muscle to stay stronger and quicker on the ice. Pettersson also welcomed the Canucks’ moves, saying he was happy with the Evander Kane trade and Brock Boeser’s new deal. Entering his eighth season, he sees himself as a leader and wants to guide younger teammates.