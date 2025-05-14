Former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau has spoken on whether the Toronto Maple Leafs should alter their top line after back-to-back losses in their playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs won the first two games of the series at home but then dropped two straight in Florida to see the series tied at 2-2. Questions have since surfaced about whether coach Craig Berube should shake up his lines.

Speaking on TSN's Fanduel OverDrive, Boudreau made it clear he doesn't think Berube needs to hit the panic button.

"I don't think they're in a panic mood. I don't think Craig's a panic guy." Boudreau said. "I think he's going to be going with what he thinks is the best combination to win. (10:11 onwards)

Boudreau acknowledged Berube could make changes if someone is underperforming, but doesn't see a need for major lineup alterations.

"They've interchanged these lines an awful lot. I don't think putting John Tavares with Marner and all of a sudden changing it is going to be the biggest difference in the world," Boudreau stated.

In Boudreau's view, Toronto's best lineup is the one they've been rolling with so far.

"Maybe I'm too old to think those ways. But I do believe that their best lineup is the lineup they've got," he said.

Boudreau's comments indicate he believes Berube should stay the course with his top line rather than make reactionary changes.

NHL analyst Jonas Siegel suggests potential Maple Leafs line shakeup

NHL analyst Jonas Siegel has suggested a change in the Maple Leafs' lineup. Currently, the Leafs' top line features Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Mitch Marner. The second line has Max Pacioretty, John Tavares, and William Nylander.

However, Siegel believes moving Nylander with Matthews could provide a much-needed spark.

"Whether they should change up that top line and maybe flip Nylander and play him with Matthews, and Bryan and Noodles (fellow analysts) both brought up that he's kind of done this all year. He's just kind of kept calm and not changed things up," Siegel said. (9:47 onwards)

With the series now shifting back to Toronto, all eyes will be on the Maple Leafs' coaching staff and whether they opt to implement this lineup change.

