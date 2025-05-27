Ex-NHL HC names Nathan MacKinnon's Avalanche as a potential landing spot for $77,000,000 Leafs star if negotiations fall through

The offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs is in full swing following their disappointing early playoff exit. The Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers after a 6-1 defeat in Game 7 of Round 2.

With Mitch Marner's future uncertain, John Tavares is another player who could potentially leave as a free agent in the summer, though he remains optimistic about staying in Toronto.

However, if negotiations break down, former coach Bruce Boudreau suggested a potential destination for the veteran. On TSN, Boudreau indicated that the best fit for Tavares would be to stay with the Leafs, where he believes to be a perfect fit for him.

However, if Tavares were to leave the Maple Leafs, Boudreau named the Colorado Avalanche as a top destination, where he could play with Nathan MacKinnon.

"I think the best fit for John Tavares is stay at home and stay with the Leafs. I think he's a perfect fit there... If there was one other place that I would think that he could go that would be a great fit, it would be Colorado behind Nathan MacKinnon," Boudreau said.

John Tavares' seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs ends after the 2024-25 season. He will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

John Tavares remains optimistic about his future in Toronto

John Tavares opened up about his future during the team's locker room clean-out day, following the Leafs' playoff elimination by the Panthers.

He shared that he had encouraging discussions with GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube about his future with the team, expressing confidence in returning to the roster.

"I'm very optimistic that it can work out where I'm back," he said via Sportsnet.

Notably, the last time John Tavares entered free agency was when he signed a seven-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, after spending nine seasons with the New York Islanders.

The 34-year-old racked up 74 points through 38 goals and 36 assists in 75 games this season. In the playoffs, Tavares accumulated seven points through five goals and two assists in 13 games.

