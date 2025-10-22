Ex-NHL HC Peter Laviolette makes his thoughts clear on Anthony Stolarz's brutal postgame rant

Ex-NHL coach Peter Laviolette shared his thoughts on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz’s comments after the team’s overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. Stolarz, who has been a consistent presence in net, did not hold back after Saturday's 4-3 defeat. He criticized the team’s defensive effort that allowed Joshua Mahura to score the game-winning goal in the 3-on-3 overtime.“They just outworked us, plain and simple,” Stolarz said, via The Athletic. “Overtime, you can’t let someone beat you up the ice there. It’s a clear-cut breakaway. A minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation, you gotta work hard, you gotta work back. It cost us a point there.”Laviolette reflected on big market pressures and the scrutiny that comes with public statements. He highlighted that players often react emotionally after a game.“There comes a time when you just kind of let loose and let it go,” Laviolette said on Wednesday, via Leafs Morning Take.He explained that it's common in sports and expressing frustration is sometimes the best way to show how a player feels about their team’s performance.Stolarz has been a reliable goaltender for Toronto. He joined the Maple Leafs after winning the Stanley Cup as a backup with Florida. Stolarz had a 21-8-3 record, 2.14 goals against average and league-leading .926 save percentage lat season.He has played six games with a 2-3-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .894 save percentage this campaign. Stolarz performed well last Thursday against the New York Rangers, posting a .966 save percentage in the 2-1 overtime win. However, he struggled versus Seattle, recording a .857 save percentage.Laviolette added that while immediate postgame reactions are emotional, it is important for players to follow up with private discussions with teammates.“You’ve got to go down the road and start talking to teammates,” Laviolette said. “Sometimes those things are better handled, you know, in the locker room, in private.”Maple Leafs show faith in Anthony Stolarz with long term dealAnthony Stolarz spoke in September about his new four-year $15 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.“It's a long process but I'm happy with it,&quot; Stolarz said, via NHL.com. &quot;We got to a number that my family and I are comfortable with, and obviously 'Tree' was happy with as well.”Stolarz highlighted that the deal gives him security and makes him feel wanted in the city.“This is where I wanted to be,&quot; Stolarz said. &quot;This organization showed (faith) in me. Everything here has been first class.”Stolarz and the Maple Leafs will next face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.