Ex-NHL HC proposes big Team Canada line change, opines Sidney Crosby should pair up with Mitch Marner for Championship game against USA

Mitch Marner could have a new linemate if Team Canada follows Bruce Boudreau’s suggestion. On Domino’s "That's Hockey," the former NHL coach and TSN analyst proposed shifting Sidney Crosby to center on the third line with Marner before the championship game against the United States.

Boudreau believes this adjustment could improve team depth and balance.

"If we put Sidney in the middle on the third line, and you put him with Marner and moved some things around, I think then you get the complete depth," Boudreau said. "That's what you would want, and that's something that I'd like to see."

However, he also said Canada has been playing well and might not need changes.

"But right now, I wouldn't change anything, because for 56 minutes, they were completely dominant," Boudreau said. "They looked like they had great cohesion. Everything was flowing. And I would at least start with that, with that group, and then let's see where it goes from there."

Team Canada’s lineup includes Brayden Point, Connor McDavid, and Mark Stone on the top line. Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sam Reinhart form the second line. The third line has Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Mitch Marner. Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Travis Konecny play on the fourth line.

Boudreau’s idea would mean shifting Crosby down and moving Marner to his wing. This could balance the lines better but also disrupt the chemistry. Canada has looked strong, so the coaching staff must decide if a change is necessary.

Mitch Marner was moved to the third line against Finland

Mitch Marner was moved down the lineup before Canada’s game against Finland on Monday. Coach Jon Cooper made the change to adjust the team’s offense. Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point replaced Marner, while Brandon Hagel moved up from the fourth line to play with him.

Marner and Connor McDavid did not seem to work well together. Cooper decided that having two playmakers on the same line was not the best option. McDavid is now playing with Point and Mark Stone, two goal-scorers. Canada scored three third-period goals against Finland on Monday, so it seems Cooper's plan is working.

Marner did not stand out against the United States, but neither did most of his teammates. He scored in game one and can still help in the rematch against the U.S. on Thursday.

