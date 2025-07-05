Former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau didn't mince words when discussing the caliber of the Toronto Maple Leafs' current roster.

Speaking on TSN's "Overdrive", Boudreau bluntly said:

"They're not better today than they were a month ago.” (Timestamp- 2:37:44)

One of the biggest changes for Toronto this offseason was trading Mitch Marner to Vegas. The Leafs sent Marner to the Golden Knights in exchange for center Nicolas Roy in a sign-and-trade deal.

Boudreau acknowledged that Roy could adequately fill the role of third-line center. But he noted the difficulty in replacing a player of Marner's caliber. Specifically, he highlighted Marner's strengths:

“That's going to be that good a penalty killer, that good on the power play, that good, you know, setting up, your number one scorer in Auston (Matthews).”

Boudreau remained skeptical about other Maple Leaf additions like Matias Maccelli and Michael Pezzetta. He pointed out that Maccelli didn't "move the needle" much in Arizona and that Pezzetta failed to record a point with Montreal last season.

Looking ahead, Boudreau predicted prospect Matthew Knies could score close to 40 goals next year. He also commented on the Leafs’ goaltending:

“I think if (Anthony) Stolarz can say stay healthy, I think they got a real good goaltending tandem, but as far as them being better right now, they're not in my mind… They're not better than were when they lost in seven games to Florida."

Boudreau also expressed faith that Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving recognizes the roster's current shortcomings.

Bruce Boudreau on Maple Leafs without Mitch Marner

Bruce Boudreau believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will struggle next season without Mitch Marner. He said that without Marner, the Leafs would have a difficult time finishing first in the division again:

“Marner means so much. I don't care what you say about the playoffs. He still averaged a point a game.” (Timestamp- 2:40:15)

Boudreau further acknowledged Toronto had to make a change after another early playoff exit, but doesn't think they've done enough yet this offseason.

He hopes the Leafs make another trade to acquire a top-six forward, as he doesn't believe rookie Nick Robertson can fill that role. While the summer is still long, Boudreau thinks teams will continue trade talks right up until the season starts in September.

How do you think the Toronto Maple Leafs will fare next season without Mitch Marner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

