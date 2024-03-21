Ex-NHL star P.K. Subban backs Nashville Predators' impressive win streak

Former NHL star P.K. Subban praised his former team, the Nashville Predators, who have been on an impressive 13-0-2 run in a 15-game point streak. The Predators' remarkable streak is currently the longest active point streak in the league.

"If I'm a team in the West, I do not want to see the Nashville Predators," Subban said.

Subban points out that hiring Barry Trotz as general manager last summer was a tone-setting move.

“It starts with leadership, let's go back to July. Barry Trotz gets hired by Nashville," Subban said,

"I don't want you to come here to retire, I want you to come to Nashville to win. Signs, Ryan O 'Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, Luke Shen, in this Ryan O 'Reilly, Luke Shen, are winners by the way," Subban quotes Trotz in the video.

He credits the leadership of head coach Andrew Brunette and GM Barry Trotz for instilling a winning culture in Nashville once again after some down seasons.

“They get Andrew Brunette, first year coach. If these guys aren't up for GM of the year and coach of the year, it's blasphemous. Words from Roman Yossi himself, Andrew Brunette is a big part of the reason why they have a winning culture now in Nashville once again," he added.

Expand Tweet

"He (Andrew Brunette) brought New Jersey to the playoffs, comes to Nashville, now he's got a team that is very likely to possibly upset somebody, a major team in the first round," he continued.

"The Nashville Predators are for real and they deserve to start getting their flowers. Buckle up because playoff hockey is coming back to Smashville."

The Nashville Predators (40-25-4) are currently fourth in the Central Division and occupy the Wild Card position in the Western Conference with 84 points.

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi on the team’s longest-point streak

Roman Josi, after an 8-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, said:

“The confidence is high. We're very grateful for this opportunity, to have this point streak.

"You can't take it for granted. There's a lot of work that we put into to get to this point and obviously we want to keep it going as long as we can. But I think we're realizing as a group what made us get here and the way we’ve played to get to this point, and so we’ve just got to keep doing it.”

The Nashville Predators next face the Florida Panthers on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.