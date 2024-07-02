The NHL has reinstated Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac following a lengthy suspension. The trio have spent the past two and a half years suspended after the league deemed their response to sexual assault allegations from player Kyle Beach back in 2010 unacceptable.

At the time Beach made staff members aware of the sexual assault, which occurred at the hands of team video coach Brad Aldrich, the Blackhawks were in a Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Team executives held a meeting in late May of 2010 to address the situation, deciding they would keep things quiet until after the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following the team's Stanley Cup win in June, the team gave Aldrich a chance to resign, which he accepted.

Trending

Despite that, and the assault that occurred, the team allowed him to participate in Stanley Cup celebrations. When an anonymous player filed a lawsuit against the team in 2021 for their neglect in the situation, it took just five months before Beach was on SportsCenter, making it clear that the Blackhawks didn't act accordingly.

Now, after Joel Quenneville was reinstated by the league, former Calgary Flames player Akim Aliu has shared his thoughts. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Cover up a sexual assault in order to win a championship, sit out 2 and a half years and you’re welcomed back into the league with open arms. There are honest mistakes and there are malicious acts.

"Being part of the highest level of sports in your field is a privilege and actions like this should preclude you from ever being part that again. NHL leadership was and continuous to be a complete farce."

Expand Tweet

Looking at Akim Aliu's NHL controversy following reaction to Joel Quenneville's reinstatement

Joel Quenneville's reinstatement hasn't been well received by many members of the NHL community. Despite that, Akim Aliu seems to have a personal connection to the situation.

Back in 2019, Aliu revealed that while playing for the Rockford IceHogs, coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs at him on multiple occasions. It happened during the 2008-09 season, but the situation wasn't revealed until 2019. After having other witnesses corroborate Aliu's story, Peters then resigned.

In 2023, an NHL coach reached out to Aliu to try to broker an apology. In response, he took to social media, sharing his thoughts. He questioned why Peters wanted to apologize after such a long time.

"I don't feel that I have anything to say to Bill at this point. It has been 13 years since the incident happened and four since it's become public, I am curious as to why he wants to apologize now."

Expand Tweet

In his response, Aliu made it clear that Peters previously tried to blackball him from the league. Up until his response in 2023, many fans didn't know the full story and the other things that happened.

Considering that, it's not surprising that Aliu wasn't a fan of Joel Quenneville being reinstated given that he and his staff kept quiet about Kyle Beach's allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback