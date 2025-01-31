Ex-NHLer calls out unaccountable Vancouver Canucks management for dragging on J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson's feud with long-term extensions

Former NHL goalie Cory Schneider shared his thoughts on the issues between Vancouver Canucks' forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Speaking on Canucks Central, he criticized Canucks management for signing both players long-term despite their differences.

This season, the rumors grew strong after Miller took 10 10-game leave of absence due to undisclosed reasons.

"I think it's all three levels of the organization. Can't be rectified between the two players." Schneider said.

In the first week of December, the Vancouver Canucks were 14-7-4, but after the Miller-Pettersson drama, their record is now 23-17-10.

Schneider said the team should have considered their personalities before committing to Miller’s seven-year deal and Pettersson’s eight-year contract.

Trending

"I think chemistry is slightly overrated," Schneider added. "I think character is a better indicator. I mean, I've played on teams where guys didn't like each other, but they were able to do their jobs and start a game and win."

Schneider noted that coach Rick Tocchet has tried to manage the situation but has not been successful.

"The second level, as the coaching staff," Schneider said. "I think Tochhet's a good coach, and I like his attitude, and mentality, but clearly, whatever he's trying to do... isn't working.

"And then management, you locked in both of these guys long term. You have to know what kind of personalities they are... Because these are the two, you know, cornerstones, along with Quinn Hughes of your franchise the next seven, eight years."

Schneider thinks management should have seen the potential conflict before making these decisions.

"That's on you to judge that character and judge the relationship. And if you misjudged it, you know that's on you as well," Schneider said. "And I just feel like there's not a lot of accountability, going on for many levels of the organization."

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford's comments on Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller's situation

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford confirmed that J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson’s issues are not fixable. In an interview with The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, he said they have tried to resolve the situation.

"I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved," Rutherford said to TG&M. "But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again."

When asked why they re-signed both players, Rutherford said long-term deals give the team better trade options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback