Ex-NHLer claims Canucks will regret trading Dakota Joshua to Maple Leafs more than Arturs Silovs' departure

By ARJUN B
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
Former NHL defenseman Frank Corrado believes the Vancouver Canucks may regret trading forward Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs more than parting ways with goaltender Arturs Silovs.

Earlier this month, the Canucks traded Joshua to the Leafs for a 2028 fourth-round pick. They also sent Arturs Silovs to the Penguins for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-rounder.

On the Sekeres & Price podcast, Corrado provided his take on the Canucks' moves:

"I think the Joshua one more than the Silovs one, because they're still pretty well hedged in net. I would have said the player as opposed to the goaltender, maybe not in every situation." (9:50 onwards)
Frank Corrado noted that if it had been Thatcher Demko who was traded, he wouldn’t have reacted the same way, but Dakota Joshua is a different kind of player. He pointed out that Vancouver brought in Evander Kane, which might soften the blow of losing Joshua.

Nevertheless, Corrado emphasized that there aren’t many players like Joshua when he’s at his best, especially during his time playing alongside Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland two seasons ago.

Corrado highlighted Joshua's ability to,

"change the temperature of the game and frustrate you with what he's doing away from the puck, and then frustrate you because he can actually score, you know, and kind of finish the job."

As for Artūrs Silovs, Corrado said that the young goaltender is still developing.

“And Artūrs Silovs is still working his way through the NHL process. Could end up being a great goaltender, could eventually go back to the AHL. Who knows?”
However, when it comes to Joshua, Corrado believes that if he thrives in Toronto, the Canucks will feel the absence of what he brought to the lineup.

Blake Price's take on Dakota Joshua trade

Blake Price pushed back on Frank Corrado’s take that the Canucks will regret trading Dakota Joshua to the Maple Leafs.

Price explained that the Canucks have a significant need at the second-line center position and that the trade would free up cap space to address that need.

“I would still say I'm okay with that for the three years off the cap and 3.25, whatever it is. I'm willing to make that sacrifice for the greater good of the lineup in terms of opening up space for the for the center ice position," Price said. (11:30 onwards)

Price's perspective suggests that the Canucks' decision to trade Dakota Joshua was a strategic move aimed at addressing a key roster need, even if it meant parting ways with a promising young player.

Edited by Bhargav
