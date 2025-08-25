Former NHL forward Dale Weise shared a story about Milan Lucic. He spoke about the second round of the 2014 playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins.

Ad

Weise said on Sunday that the Bruins’ players became very emotional during the games:

"And then as game 2, 3, 4 started going on, guys like Lucic and Thornton and these guys, they were getting so wound up. And in warmup, they're like, sitting there foaming at the mouth, staring at me, like, we're going tonight, we're going, we're gonna go,"

Ad

Trending

Weise discussed that his line with Brandon Prust and Danny Briere frustrated Boston’s fourth line:

"They would get so frustrated because at that time, they were considered the best fourth line in the league. It was Campbell, Dan Paille and Shawn Thornton, and our fourth line was me, Brandon Prust and Danny Briere for that series.

"And we just worked them like they got to the point where they couldn't play them against us, like they were barely playing... And I just loved it."

Ad

He explained that he kept hitting but refused to fight, which made them angrier.

"I'm hitting everything too, like every single time, but I'm not fighting. So they're getting so mad." Weise said.

Weise also mentioned his scoring in the series. He scored goals in Game 3 and Game 7. Weise finished that series with more goals than Milan Lucic. That success only fueled Boston’s frustration with him.

Ad

Back in Games 2 and 3, Weise and Lucic had a back-and-forth, in which they celebrated their goals with chest thumps.

"I did it back to him, and he just lost it," Weise said.

The most surprising moment came after the series, following Game 7. Weise said Lucic threatened him during the handshake line. Lucic told him he would “kill” him next year.

"See the handshake line, when things just melted down for him (Milan Lucic)," Weise said. "... he comes and I'm ready to say, like, good series, man. And he grabs my hand and shakes it, and says, 'Next year, I'm gonna kill you. I'm gonna get you, I'm gonna get you next year. You're done.'

Ad

"And then like, behind me was, Alexei Emelin, who was in his head too, and he tells him the same thing. ...I could not believe the guy did it."

Weise was shocked by Milan Lucic's gesture because handshakes usually show respect after a series. He said it proved how much the Canadiens had gotten under Boston’s skin.

"It was such a cool moment that I had. I just had so many of them so worked up because that's the best thing about a rivalry in a series," Weise said.

Ad

Ad

Weise had "most fun" against Boston and Milan Lucic

The Montreal Canadiens and Dale Weise advanced after beating Boston in seven games. Carey Price’s goaltending and scoring depth carried them to the Eastern Conference Final. The Canadiens lost that series to the New York Rangers in five games. Weise still called the 2014 run the best time of his career.

"That was the most fun I had playing hockey that playoff run in my career for sure," Weise said.

Milan Lucic is trying to return to the NHL this year, signing a professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues. He last played for the Boston Bruins in the 2023-24 season. He has 17 NHL seasons and a Stanley Cup from 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama