Mitch Marner is due for an extension, and one former hockey player thinks there's a slight chance he will end up being the highest-paid player in the sport. There are a lot of stars, but Marner's next deal might end up being worth more than theirs.

Andrew Raycroft, a former player himself, was asked on First Up on Monday what the chances are that Marner gets such a substantial extension from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Host Aaron Korolnek asked:

"Let me ask you this, the percentage chance that Mitch Marner will be the highest-paid player in the NHL in free agency, to you, is what?"

The former NHL star said there was a 25% chance it happens before adding:

"The markets change. The salary caps going up by like 50% when you're looking at $115 Million that we know there's seven or eight teams that are going to spend right to that over the next couple of years."

The former Boston Bruins star also believes that Marner's status as the potential highest-paid player in hockey would only stand until Connor McDavid gets his extension:

"That's until Connor McDavid signs. But, you know, whoever these guys sign, these guys are going to end up being the highest paid players until the next guy is. But that's the beauty of where NHL economics is going right now."

With a rising salary cap and a lot of good players, the highest-paid player is a moniker that will likely be passed around by several players in the next few seasons.

Mitch Marner set to reportedly explore free agency

Before he signs anything with the Toronto Maple Leafs, star forward Mitch Marner is expected to test free agency. Longtime NHL insider Bob McKenzie reported as much, and he said it's not going to surprise the Leafs.

Mitch Marner is due for an extension (Imagn)

He said, via NHL Trade Talk:

“I don’t think it will happen, I think he’s much more likely to go to free agency, and I think the Leafs understand that."

Essentially, the Leafs would like to extend him now before it gets to that point, but they don't think that's what Marner wants. Therefore, they're stepping back and letting him drive the extension talks, and if he doesn't, then they'll just try to sign him in free agency.

