Former NHL player Frankie Corrado recently joined SC with Jay Onrait to discuss the Edmonton Oilers' prospects in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. One of the main topics discussed was Leon Draisaitl's performance. Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Oilers on August 16, 2017.

Recently, Draisaitl has struggled to score in the Finals, getting two assists in Game 4's 8-1 win. He hasn't scored in the other four games of the series.

While Draisaitl's low production is concerning, Corrado believes the Oilers have other strengths that contribute to their victories.

"A few things have emerged here." Corrado said, "Connor McDavid is playing at a historic rate in these playoffs. He has elevated his game where maybe you didn't even know he could get to that other level."

McDavid played a crucial role in the recent 5-3 win in Game 5, scoring two goals and two assists. Throughout the series, he has totaled three goals and eight assists, becoming only the third player in NHL history to achieve 40-plus points in a single postseason.

Corrado also pointed out the emergence of a strong third line with Henrik, Janmark, and Connor Brown, pivotal in winning the depth battle.

"The emergence of a third line with Henrik, Janmark, and Connor Brown is winning that depth battle lower in the lineup, giving you another element of offense and winning shifts lower in the lineup." Corrado said.

"The Oilers are really winning the special teams battle right now. Despite Draisaitl not playing at his best, the Oilers can win two more games without him." Corrado added.

In 23 playoff games, Draisaitl has scored 30 points, with 15 on the power play, 69 shots on goal, 23 hits, and 15 blocked shots.

Edmonton wants to come back after losing three games in a row. They are now behind 3-2, but Corrado believes they can still win.

Nick Cousins joins Panthers' fourth line for Stanley Cup Final Game 6 against Oilers

Nick Cousins will replace Kyle Okposo's place on the fourth line for the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Cousins hasn't played since the Eastern Conference Final. He joins Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Stenlund on the line to bring speed and fresh energy. Despite leading the series 3-2, the Panthers have suffered heavy losses in the last two games.

With just one assist this postseason, Cousins is eager to make a significant impact.

“I'm excited to come in and help the boys,’’ Cousins said (via NHL.com). “I think I can help, create some energy, and I have fresh legs, which are certainly important this time of year.”

Coach Paul Maurice has consistently rotated the fourth line in the playoffs. Okposo, who has faced recent challenges is being replaced. The Panthers are aiming for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Cousins and Lomberg, who are familiar teammates, are optimistic as they head into Game 6 in Edmonton