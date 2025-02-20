Canada has long dominated ice hockey due to its historically strong development system, producing most of the sport's major stars. However, in recent years, USA Hockey has emerged as a strong challenger.

Players from non-traditional hockey markets have risen through the ranks, with clubs in the South, like the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, dominating the NHL. The influx of up-and-coming talent through the National Team Development Program (NTDP) has made the USA a formidable contender.

On the Canucks Central podcast's episode on Tuesday, former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger joined hosts Dan Riccio and Sat Shah. Pronger was asked if he felt that hockey in the USA has become as competitive as Canada's.

He shared his thoughts on the 4 Nations Face Off being a sign that America can produce hockey superstars, naming Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Quinn Hughes as closing the gap to Canadian stalwarts like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon:

"You're starting to see, you know, the NHL migration itself, and you're seeing a guy like Auston Matthews from Phoenix become a star in the NHL and and plus that caliber from the southern states, so that alone and, you know, just the sheer mass of people in the US, you you would think that they would continually get closer."

"But, you know, I think you look at the high end talent that's in the tournament. We're still talking McDavid, we're still talking Makar, we are talking MacKinnon, we're still talking Crosby. And that's not to say that the Eichels and the Matthews and the Quinn Hughes of the world aren't right there. They're just a rung below currently. " (9:49 onwards).

Team USA and Team Canada ready for fierce rematch in final of 4NFO

Despite boos raining down on them in Montreal, Team USA emerged as 3-1 victors in the preliminary stage against Team Canada. The fixture was a hard-fought contest, with both sets of players treating it as a playoff-caliber game.

Both teams finished in the top two spots, beating out Team Sweden and Team Finland, and will face each other in the championship game in Boston. American forward Matthew Tkachuk hopes their performance will inspire a new generation of players:

"Whether you like hockey or not, I think our team has helped grow the game here in this country already," he said. "I think a win could just knock that door right down and open up a whole new wave of hockey players across the country."

Certainly whichever side wins will claim bragging rights until next year's Winter Olympics.

