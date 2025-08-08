Former NHLer James Wisniewski faced criticism from Edmonton Oilers analyst David Staples for comparing defenseman Evan Bouchard to blind musician Ray Charles.

Ad

Bouchard recently signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Oilers. Wisniewski argued that Bouchard is not worth the salary and that the Oilers made a mistake in signing him.

On the Empty Netters podcast, Wisniewski stated that Bouchard’s contract does not align with the team’s goal of advancing to the championship level status, despite acknowledging his offensive skills.

“I don’t think that Bouchard at $10.5 million is the right play. If you want to f*cking win, that is not the guy that you’re going to sign to go to the next level… And I’m not taking credit away from him by being like a really good offensive defenseman, but he’s eating up $10.5 million of your salary," Wisniewski said.

Ad

Trending

He further claimed that even the legendary visually impaired American singer Ray Charles could run the Oilers’ power play.

“I guarantee you right now, if you gave me two months of actually getting my fat ass in shape, I could run the f*cking power play… Literally you had to be f*cking Ray Charles in order not to run that f*cking power play in Edmonton," he added.

Ad

In response, analyst David Staples criticized Wisniewski’s remarks, suggesting that he underestimated Bouchard’s contributions to the Oilers’ power play.

"It just struck me that he was underestimating what Evan Bouchard does on the Oilers' power play. He said Ray Charles could run the Oilers' power play. And for those of you who don't know who Ray Charles is, he's a blind musician, very famous in the United States," he said on the Oilers Now podcast (4:36 onwards).

Ad

While acknowledging Evan Bouchard's inconsistent performance and occasional turnovers, Staples emphasized that the defenseman's strengths deserve more credit than Wisniewski gave him.

Ad

James Wisniewski had an 11-season career in the NHL, during which he played for multiple teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Carolina Hurricanes.

The former defenseman accumulated 274 points through 53 goals and 221 assists in 552 career games.

Evan Bouchard makes his feelings known after signing contract extension with the Oilers

After signing his extension with the Oilers, Evan Bouchard shared that his goal is to help the team win the Stanley Cup.

Ad

"Definitely, that's the goal for myself and the organization and everybody else in the locker room is to win the Stanley Cup," Bouchard said via NHL.

Bouchard was drafted with the 10th overall pick by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL draft. He has accumulated 238 points through 55 goals and 183 assists in 347 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he has recorded 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists) in 75 games.

Also Read: Evan Bouchard reveals thought process behind signing short-term, $42,000,000 Oilers contract extension

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama