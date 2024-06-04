Ex-NHLer Jason Strudwick opines on difficult choice Calgary Flames faithful must make during 2024 Stanley Cup Finals

Former NHLer Jason Strudwick believes Calgary Flames fans are torn over who to root for in the Stanley Cup Finals, which will be played between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The Oilers are the Flames' biggest rivals because they both play in Alberta province.

With that, it would likely be obvious that Flames fans would be cheering for the team playing against Edmonton. However, Florida is led by Matthew Tkachuk who is a former Flame and requested a trade.

"It's really hard, it is. Really hard, and I honestly think in that choice, I would probably cheer for the Oilers, right? Because, you know, you didn't choose to — you know, the Oilers didn't leave you. Tkachuk chose to leave you, and he's doing so well," former NHLer Jason Strudwick said on SportsCenter.

Strudwick, who played for Edmonton in his NHL career, thinks they should cheer for the Canadian team to win the Cup.

2024 Stanley Cup Finals preview

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Saturday, June 10, in Florida.

Edmonton finished the regular season with a record of 49-27-6 for 104 points. The Oilers defeated the LA Kings in five games in the opening round, the Vancouver Canucks in seven games and the Dallas Stars in six games to advance to the Finals.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, finished the regular season atop the Atlantic division with a record of 52-24-6 for 110 points. Florida beat Tampa Bay in five games before beating the Boston Bruins in six games and the New York Rangers in six games.

The full schedule is as follows:

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers, June 10, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers, June 13, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Panthers at Oilers, June 15, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Oilers at Panthers, June 18, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS) Game 6: Panthers at Oilers, June 21, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary.