Ex-NHLer Jason Strudwick sounds the alarm over $36,000,000 star becoming 'scapegoat' if Canada loses 4 Nations final against USA

If Canada loses the 4 Nations final on Thursday, former NHL player Jason Strudwick believes someone will be blamed. There's always a scapegoat when a team doesn't meet expectations and Strudwick thinks Jordan Binnington, who signed a six-year $36 million contract in 2021 (per Spotrac), might get the bulk of the blame.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"If Canada loses, there'll be a reaction within our community, our country, for sure," Strudwick said on Thursday, via TSN. "And you know, there'll be someone who may be a scapegoat. And I think that probably people look at the netminding will probably be one area that, and not to pick on Binnington. But, you know, Why is our goaltender not as elite as what the Americans can bring?"

Ad

Strudwick added that Sweden had better goalkeeping and that Russia, had they been invited to the tournament, would have had stronger netminding than Canada has in the 4 Nations.

"I don't know that we have an elite goalie right now, and maybe he is in Washington, but he didn't come, at least for this year," Strudwick said. "So, I think that'd be something that the conversation will be around if, if this doesn't work, especially if he lets in a weak one or two."

Ad

If the USA can break down the St. Louis Blues goalie's wall and score multiple times, the blame may be unavoidable.

Canadian goalie can win 4 Nations Final in same place he won Stanley Cup

If Jordan Binnington can keep the USA out of the net and lead his team to victory in the 4 Nations final, he will be able to hoist a trophy in the same location he once won the Stanley Cup final.

Ad

Jordan Binnington has had success in TD Garden (Imagn)

In 2019, Binnington led the St. Louis Blues into TD Garden for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. He made 32 saves in the 4-1 win and he is now tasked to carry his country to victory in the same arena.

Ad

"I think you can take experience from that for sure in your process," Binnington said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "It's a totally different game, different team and different moment. With anything experience-wise you use that and bring it with you, but it's a new game."

Binnington and Team Canada will face Team USA on Thursday in Boston. The puck drops at 8:00 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles