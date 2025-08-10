Ex NHLer Jay Rosehill picks Calle Jarnkrok over $9,600,000 Maple Leafs forward as more valued player

Former NHL player Jay Rosehill said Calle Jarnkrok would be more valuable in a trade than David Kampf. Rosehill told NHL insider Nick Alberga that Kampf is solid defensively, but not a big impact player.

"I was never like super high on Kampf," Rosehill said on Sunday, via "Leafs Morning Take." "He just seemed really quiet, which okay, you could say that's good. He's good in the D zone and good on faceoffs and this and that. It's like fine, but like if we're talking about a team that wants to make a run, who's right there. I think I need a little bit more."

Kampf is signed to a four-year $9,600,000 contract, paying him $2,400,000 annually. Rosehill mentioned Kampf’s contract is high for his role.

"He's got a pretty hefty contract, too," Rosehill said. "One of those things I was kind of surprised Treliving signed him to with his AAV, and he doesn't really move the needle for me.

"Jarnkrok I've always liked but when you're getting up there in age and it's hard to be dynamic and the league's getting as good as it is, it's kind of hard to invoke your will on the game as well."

Rosehill added that Jarnkrok can play in different spots in the lineup, and could fill a second-line role if needed.

Last season, Jarnkrok recorded one goal and six assists in 19 games, with a +1 rating and an 11.1% shooting percentage. He was sidelined for the majority of the campaign due to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Kampf had five goals and eight assists in 59 games with a -1 rating.

Calle Jarnkrok is more suited to give Maple Leafs depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round last season. They won the first two games but lost four of the next five, scoring only four goals in the final four games. A good depth option is likely what the team needs.

Over the last three seasons, Calle Jarnkrok posted 31 goals and 36 assists in 144 games. His best year was 2023-24, when he had 20 goals and an 18.9% shooting rate.

David Kampf had 20 goals and 39 assists in 219 games during that time. He never scored more than nine goals in a season over that stretch. Jarnkrok’s scoring and versatility give him the edge when it comes to providing Toronto some depth.

