Ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill raves about $77,000,000 Maple Leafs 'backbone' amidst surpassing expectations 

John Tavares has reached the end of his $77 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He reaches unrestricted free agency soon, and he wants to re-sign with the Leafs.

Often, when older players sign lengthy contracts like the one Tavares did in 2018-19, the latter years end up being an overpay. The back end of long-term contracts usually doesn't play as well as the first few seasons financially.

However, former NHL star Jay Rosehill believes that's not the case for the 34-year-old. He said on "First Up":

"Going back to the beginning of this contract, when they signed it at, you know, an AAV of 11 million, everyone kind of just assumed that the last couple of the years of that contract, he would just not be worth much anything, but it's what you had to pay to get him into Toronto. And we'll deal with that later. And here we are at the last year of that contract."

He conceded that Tavares may not be playing at a $11 million level, but said:

"I mean he has surpassed everyone's expectations. And like you say, he's kind of like, there's a lot of games where he's kind of the backbone of the entire team, and he's carrying it. It's, it's very impressive at his age."

Tavares stepped down from his captain's role but hasn't missed a beat. He and the Maple Leafs are nearing a divisional title over the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

John Tavares opens up on scoring outburst for Maple Leafs

John Tavares is somehow having an unprecedented hot streak of scoring at age 34. The Toronto Maple Leafs star is having borderline his best season ever at that age and in a contract year.

John Tavares is scoring a lot (Imagn)

Tavares has 33 goals on 19% shooting one year after scoring 29 goals in 80 games on 10% shooting, which was a career low. For Tavares, it's mostly been about doing what he does best.

Tavares said, via The Athletic, that it's by and large about keeping his strengths as strong points:

“Certainly around the bottom of the circles to the crease, obviously, is an important area for me. That’s probably where I get most of my chances, when you look at all my shots. Just being good in that area.”

Tavares' play has the Maple Leafs in first in their division with 94 points as of today.

