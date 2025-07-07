Ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill speculates Anthony Stolarz's next contract with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Anthony Stolarz to a two-year deal worth $5 million in July 2024. The move came shortly after he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, where he served as a backup.

In his first year with Toronto, he played well and became a reliable option in net. Stolarz finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 21-8-3 record, a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He also recorded four shutouts. In the playoffs, he started seven games, posting a 2.19 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Former NHL player Jay Rosehill spoke on Sunday about Stolarz’s future. Nick Alberga asked if Stolarz could earn a long-term deal worth $5.5 to $6.5 million per season. Rosehill said he likes Stolarz but wants to wait. He wants to see him play one more season before making a decision.

"I like where he's at right now, but that's not a reality of the situation. I don't think there's any rush for this," Rosehill said, via "Leafs Morning Take." "I'd like to see him this year again and and have him in another season where, you know, just give him an opportunity to continue doing what he's doing."

Rosehill believes both sides want to work together. He mentioned that Stolarz was a calming presence and helped the team a lot. According to him, there’s no reason why a deal won’t get done eventually, but for now, he sees no rush.

“There’s just no way that they don’t come to some kind of deal," Rosehill said. "I think Stolarz wants to be in town, and the Maple Leafs are like, why on earth would you not?”

At 31 years old, Stolarz still has a lot of years left in his career. He has one year remaining on his current deal. Rosehill believes it’s best to let the season play out and then revisit contract talks.

“Let’s see him play again,” Rosehill said. "And have him get out there and get the teams, or get the two parties together and figure something out, hash it out."

Bruce Boudreau questions Maple Leafs' offseason moves and impact of new signings

Bruce Boudreau, a Canadian coach with years of NHL experience, shared his thoughts on the Maple Leafs’ quiet offseason. He said the team doesn’t look better than it did a month ago. Toronto missed out on players like Brock Boeser and Jordan Kyrou, and instead signed Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy, among others.

Boudreau believes Roy can fill the third-line center role but doesn’t expect much from the others.

“I just don't see him (Maccelli) moving any needle to be quite frank,” Boudreau said on Friday (01:37), via TSN's "OverDrive."

Last season, Maccelli recorded just eight goals and 10 assists, while Roy had 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points. They combined well short in comparison to Mitch Marner's 102-point season.

Boudreau pointed out that replacing Marner will be difficult, especially considering his value on special teams and in creating chances.

