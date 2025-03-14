Ex-NHLer Keith Yandle delivers his verdict on Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest $15,000,000 acquisition

Former NHL player Keith Yandle shared his thoughts on Scott Laughton’s early games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since joining the Leafs, Laughton has played two games, averaging 12:30 of ice time. However, he has scored no points and has a -3 rating.

Ad

Yandle, who played with Laughton in Philadelphia, said his hard work will soon show results.

“He’s a student of the game. He’s watching video, asking questions all the time… I think for him, you will see the adjustment on ice around the two-week mark as opposed to a month and a half.” Yandle said.

Yandle expects Laughton to adjust in about two weeks.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Laughton joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade from the Flyers. Toronto sent a 2027 first-round pick and Nikita Grebenkin to Philadelphia. In return, they received Laughton, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Flyers are also keeping 50% of Laughton’s salary.

Laughton is signed to a five-year, $15 million contract with a $3 million cap hit per season. The contract runs through the 2025-26 season. In 60 games with the Flyers this season, he recorded 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). Over 663 NHL games, he has 265 points and 388 penalty minutes. He also has 10 points in 24 playoff games.

Ad

Captain Auston Matthews talked about the Toronto Maple Leafs' move to acquire Scott Laughton

Last Saturday, captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on the Leafs' trades before the trade deadline. The Leafs added Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo before the deadline.

Matthews said the new additions would give the team an extra boost.

"Yeah, two good players, actually excited for them to run the team. And I think it'll definitely give us, like an extra boost of players," Matthews said.

Ad

Scott Laughton will help the third line and penalty kill. Matthews has trained with him in the past and thinks he will fit in well.

"With Scott, I did like a camp in Florida many years back, and we actually played a Toronto together. So that's known throughout the camp, throughout our travels," Matthews said. "And yeah, I mean, he's a good player, hard to play against, plays with some edge. (Off the ice he's) pretty laid back, relaxed guys. So I think he should come in and blend in and fit in pretty easily."

These players are not short-term rentals for the Leafs. Laughton has one year left on his contract. Carlo has two years remaining, with Boston keeping 15% of his cap hit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama