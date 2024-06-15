Ex-NHLer Martin Biron points out key area Oilers must improve to extend Stanley Cup Final against Panthers

TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Martin Biron has identified one area in the Stanley Cup Final where the Edmonton Oilers must improve. He believes it is the only hope for Edmonton to secure a win against the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

The Oilers are down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. In a discussion on SportsCenter with Jennifer Hedger, Biron suggested that Edmonton should tighten its defense.

"They have to do a few things to at least win a game and keep it going, and it's all about defending a lot better," Biron said. "Ten of their 12 wins in these playoffs have come by giving up two goals or less, and they haven't done that in the first three games against the Florida Panthers."

Edomonton's defensive play has diverged in the Final series. And this is where Biron feels Edmonton needs to improve.

"I know it's hard to trust your depth on defense, but the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to limit Bouchard's minutes and hope that Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak can really pick up some of that slack so that Bouchard and Ekholm can be more effective," Biron explained.

Edmonton's challenge lies in balancing its offense with a disciplined defensive strategy. This has been a recurring issue in the first three games against the Panthers, contributing to the team's 3-0 deficit.

The Oilers play Game 4 at Rogers Place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton Oilers coach and players' remarks for Game 4

In Game 3, the Edmonton Oilers lost to Florida 4-3 despite scoring more than one goal for the first time in the series. This happened because they had allowed three goals in the second period.

“It’s tough, you’re never going to play a perfect game,” Knoblauch said on Friday, “There are always going to be mistakes and mistakes are always more noticeable when the puck goes in the net."

"There were mistakes last night and there’s mistakes with every single win that we’ve had this year, we had 49 in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs, we’ve had games full of mistakes."

Edmonton's players will be in a mood to give their best. Zach Hyman, one of Oiler's leading goal scorers this season, is focused on doing no wrong.

“There’s no more room for error and when there’s no more room for error, we respond and we’ve done it the entire year,” Hyman said.

If the Oilers win, they will get to play another game. If not, they will have to start from scratch next season.

