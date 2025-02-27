  • home icon
  Ex-NHLer Mike Johnson shares 'concern' around $53,000,000 Maple Leafs superstar ahead of playoffs

Ex-NHLer Mike Johnson shares 'concern' around $53,000,000 Maple Leafs superstar ahead of playoffs

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 27, 2025 17:56 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Ex-NHLer Mike Johnson shares 'concern' around $53,000,000 Maple Leafs superstar ahead of playoffs (Credits: IMAGN)

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has not been playing at the highest level as of late, something former hockey player Mike Johnson has taken note of. When Matthews is at his best, Johnson believes he can do things most players can't. Right now, he's not doing those things.

During an appearance on "First Up" on Thursday, Johnson said:

"When he’s at his best, he has that fractionally more explosive burst in his game. Not necessarily blowing past guys, but stopping and starting, winning puck battles, protecting the puck, and getting his shot off. Right now, he doesn’t quite have that same explosiveness. That might be more fatigue-related than injury-related, but it’s something he needs to get back." [7:00]
Johnson did acknowledge that the Toronto Maple Leafs' star has hit the post a few times recently and has been close to scoring but added:

"Let’s be real, Auston Matthews doesn’t go 10 games without scoring. It just doesn’t happen. He gets too many chances and is too good of a finisher. That said, it’s remarkable that the Leafs are doing as well as they are with his goal totals almost cut in half from last year. But come playoff time, they won’t go far if he’s a 35-40 goal scorer."
The former NHL star said the Leafs need Matthews to really play like a 50-goal scorer if they're going to make some noise during the postseason, so this mini-slump is "a bit of a concern."

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews reflects on crushing 4 Nations defeat

Auston Matthews briefly left Connor McDavid all alone in overtime. That was all the space the Canadian needed in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, as he slotted the shot home past the outstretched glove of Connor Hellebuyck.

Maple Leafs&#039; Auston Matthews and Team USA lost (Credits: IMAGN)
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and Team USA lost (Credits: IMAGN)

It ended the game and gave Canada the title, but Matthews had come close to getting a deflection on the pass to McDavid. If he had, he might not have scored. A reporter asked Matthews last weekend (via The Hockey Beast):

“You came so close to deflecting that pass. Does that haunt you in any way?”

Matthews sardonically replied with "Sure, Kevin" and didn't add any more to the answer. Matthews' next chance to redeem himself for America may be the 2026 Olympics.

