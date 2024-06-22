Former NHL pla͏yer turned analyst Mike Rupp dis͏sec͏ted t͏he͏ c͏ru͏cial shift in momentum as the Edmonton Oilers surged͏ t͏o force a Ga͏me 7 against the Florida Panthers͏ in the͏ Stanle͏y Cup Fin͏al. Oilers beat the Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 in a remarkable comeback after losing the first three games of the final.

Rupp highlig͏h͏ted the st͏ark co͏ntrasts be͏tween the ea͏rly͏ ͏games and th͏e͏ rec͏ent m͏atchups.͏

"Oh man, it's tough because I have things that come to mind," Rupp said. "But then I also want to give respect to their opponent too because I feel like their opponent in the events and others are a different team than we saw early on."

Trending

Initially, Rupp pointed out Florida's strength in the details:

"Early on, we saw the details, winning puck battles, just looked to be a box out, were unbelievable for Florida."

However, he highlighted the shift in the latter games:

"Now all of a sudden, their box outs are unbelievable. Their (Oilers) ability, their puck races, they're winning those. Their puck battles are dominating. They're outworking the Florida Panthers right now."

Expand Tweet

Rupp identified key areas where the Edmonton Oilers gained the upper hand, emphasizing their superior puck management and efficiency in executing plays:

"Their puck management for Florida, when they play well, they're very predictable. They put it in deep. They get enough to four check. They activate their defense when they make it really suffocating when they try to get too creative."

In dissecting the Panthers' recent struggles, Rupp alluded to critical defensive lapses and decision-making errors that cost them:

"It's a lot of bad decision making bad places on the ice that resulting everything getting those rush chances."

Despite acknowledging Sergei Bobrovsky's abilities, Rupp underscored the Edmonton Oilers' effectiveness in capitalizing on scoring opportunities:

"These rush chances, these great A's, but they're no longer contested either. These guys are, they're, they're wide open and we know how, how skilled the others are and they're starting to make shots."

Rupp's analysis concluded with a cautionary note for the Panthers heading into Game 7, pointing to the need for a tightened defensive play and better decision-making to stave off the Edmonton Oilers' offense.

Panthers Coach and Captain reflect on Stanley Cup final loss to Edmonton Oilers

Panthers coach Paul Maurice acknowledged the disappointment following their loss to the Edmonton Oilers, which forced a decisive Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final.

He addressed the team's immediate mindset, saying on NHL.com:

"Well, right now if you walked into the room, there won’t be a lot of happy people. I’m not worried about [the players’ mental state] tonight. You’ve suffered a defeat, you feel it, it hurts. You lick your wounds, and we start building that back tomorrow."

Maurice remained optimistic about the team's ability to rebound, adding:

"But who you are tonight means nothing to who you’re going to be two days from now."

Meanwhile, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov reflected on the missed opportunity after being up 3-0 in the series:

"I think we’re fine... Obviously, we had three match points, but Game 7, [that’s] everyone’s dream and that’s why we need to be ready for the Game 7."

Barkov emphasized the team's focus on recovery and preparation for the deciding game, stating:

"We talked as a team, we talked with the management, coaches, and everyone we need to get to ready for the Game 7."

In the face of adversity, both the Panthers coach and captain show readiness for the upcoming final game.