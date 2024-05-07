Ex-NHLer has one request for Mitch Marner post playoff disappointment

The exit of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the postseason gave birth birth to discussions about Mitch Marner's departure from the Leafs. Amid all the noise, one notable piece of advice was directed toward Marner by a former player.

A clip shared by the Spittin' Chiclets Twitter account shed light on a segment from their latest episode featuring host Ryan Whitney's thoughts on Marner's performance and actions. The caption accompanying the clip read:

"If there is one thing Marner can do going forward…it’s leave the griddy behind."

In the clip, Whitney expressed his perspective:

"And my last piece of advice, I guess, for Marner would be to stop doing the 'Griddy.' There are like seven clips of him off-ice, doing the 'Griddy' like Justin Jefferson when scoring enormous touchdowns constantly. If you're seeing it as a Leafs fan when he's not showing up, it's like, 'please, can you stop doing the griddy.'"

The criticism of Mitch Marner's off-ice celebrations juxtaposed with on-ice performance reflects a common sentiment among fans. While Marner's talent and potential is one factor to consider, his inconsistency and underwhelming play during critical playoff moments have drawn scrutiny and calls for adjustments in his approach.

The Leafs' sadness was visible as they left the ice, being sent home from the postseason after the Bruins defeated them in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs' dependence on top players such as Auston Matthews, Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, who are high-salaried players, has resulted in heavy criticism of their playoff results.

What is striking is that the figures display an alarming trend for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a significant portion of games yielding minimal offensive output, coupled with a struggling power play unit, the challenges facing the team go beyond individual performances and extend to systemic issues that need addressing.

Mitch Marner expresses his desire to get a contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs exited Stanley Cup contention with a loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, leading to their final media availability on Monday. Mitch Marner, who struggled in the playoffs, expressed his desire to stay with the Leafs long term, despite criticism.

“That would be the goal,” Marner said, “I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I grew up here. ... I’ll start thinking about (a contract extension) now and try to figure something out.”

Mitch Marner's current contract, including a no-move clause, gives him significant leverage in any potential trade discussions. Marner's commitment to Toronto could lead to a favorable contract extension, but it also complicates the team's options if they consider parting ways.

The situation presents a challenge for both Marner and the Maple Leafs, with various scenarios and potential outcomes possible in the coming months