Ex-NHLer opines Auston Matthews, Elias Pettersson deserve "leeway to make some mistakes" to showcase their elite skillset

Like any other modern sport, ice hockey has evolved over the years. The NHL doesn't see the same amount of goals as it once used to, with the physical, gritty game given a lot more priority. However, even then, from time to time, skilled forwards come up as they look to maneuver their way through defences.

Coaches currently have the dilemma of whether to allow a skilled forward to run at a blueline in a carry-in style. While it showcases the skills a forward possesses, it can be prone to turnovers, thus making it a high-risk and high-reward play.

On the other hand, some coaches prefer forwards who can dump the puck to the corners and chase to the boards to retrieve it, giving a sense of security while also allowing important line changes to take place.

When NHL analyst Frankie Corrado was asked about which system should suit a forward line better, he acknowledged that skilled players should be allowed more creative freedom and, hence, be given leeway for a few mistakes. He name-dropped two important centers, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

"...There's a time and place for everything. There's a time and place for a guy like Pettersson or Auston Matthews to dump the puck and go in and hunt it on the forecheck, but it doesn't have to be the only thing you do. It's just a recognition of what's the other team doing to you?

"Are they trying to stand you up at the red line so you have no room? Well, in that case, don't turn it over. Go chip it and get it, right? I think you do have to, as a coach now, give the players some leeway to make mistakes because it's going to happen. Some autonomy, some ownership over what they do," Corrado said.

Matthews, under Craig Berube at the Leafs, has had the freedom at times as the Leafs play a north-south possession-heavy game. Pettersson, in recent seasons, under Rick Tocchet, has had to adapt his creativity with the physical-structured game the Canucks have played.

Elias Pettersson key to Canucks using cap space

Elias Pettersson's down year with just 45 points in 64 games made him the biggest talking point in the Vancouver Canucks lineup, especially as he is signed to an eight-year $92.8 million contract. The club, currently without a 2C to help Pettersson, needs the Swedish forward to play at his best, as per Frankie Corrado.

"It kind of hinges on what Elias Pettersson is going to do still. Elias Pettersson still has to be, you know, somewhat dominant, be a guy who can take over a game, and get back to his form. If that doesn't happen, then we're just kind of talking in circles about this guy in, that guy out, cap space here.

"It kind of begins and ends there. Because if it doesn't happen there, you're problem-solving at the higher part of your lineup, and that's just not something you need to be dealing with when you're trying to make the playoffs," Corrado said.

They have been linked to the Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi as a possible trade option. However, they are best suited to use Filip Chytil as the top six forward.

