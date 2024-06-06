Connor McDavid’s childhood rivalry with Sam Bennett and frequent clashes with Matthew Tkachuk are well-documented. However, ex-NHL player Curtis Joseph believes their history won't influence the outcome of the Oilers-Panthers series in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

McDavid and Bennett, who both grew up in the Newmarket area, were fierce competitors from an early age, frequently facing off in mini stick games.

"Not a smile was broken in the hallways of a Holiday Inn from either of them during one of those road tournaments when they were going head to head in those ministick games because that’s how competitive they were," Joseph told NHL.com.

Joseph, who played 943 NHL games, recalled the intense focus both players exhibited.

"I always remember Sam being really serious as a kid. He had extreme focus. So did Connor, but he had more fun. They were better skaters than 99 percent of the kids they played against," he added.

Connor McDavid's encounters with Tkachuk have been equally competitive. During the Battle of Alberta from 2016-21, McDavid consistently faced Tkachuk, who is known for his feistiness and physicality. In their previous playoff series in 2022, McDavid outperformed Tkachuk, scoring 12 points in Edmonton's five-game victory over Calgary.

As the Oilers prepare to face the Panthers, Joseph expects no pleasantries between McDavid, Tkachuk, and Bennett.

"In the case of Sam and Connor, there will be no 'How’s the family?' None of that," Joseph remarked. "They’ve been that way since the beginning of time when they’ve been on opposite sides. And it’s not about to change now."

With t͏he Stanley Cup͏ on the ͏line, past rivalr͏ies will only͏ add fuel to the f͏ire, ͏b͏ut they͏ won't dictate th͏e ͏outcome of͏ th͏is͏ high-stakes series.͏

Connor McDavid on facing Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett

Connor McDavid is no stranger to the competitive nature of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.

"They’re both very familiar to me," the Oilers captain said on Wednesday (via NHL.com). "There are no surprises. They both play hard."

Reflecting on their past matchups, McDavid recalled their 2022 playoff series where he dominated with 12 points in Edmonton's five-game victory over Calgary.

Tkachuk had a strong start with a hat-trick in Game 1 but managed only one more point for the rest of the series. Now with the Florida Panthers, Tkachuk continues to be a formidable opponent.

"I would expect the same guy," McDavid noted with a wry smile. "The same guy. He’s a great player. Smart, effective, understands the, you know, gamesmanship side of the game. He’s good at it."

McDavid also shares a deep history with Bennett, having played minor hockey together for eight years.

"We spent a lot of time together, whether it was hockey. We were linemates for a long time. Definitely, like I said, a guy I know well," McDavid said. Reflecting on their childhood games, he added, "Maybe not as big as stakes as there are today."

As the Oilers prepare for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"It’s going to be a really good test. He’s very competitive. He plays hard," McDavid said.