The Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference final could signal major changes ahead for the talented Oilers squad, according to former Boston Bruins player P.J. Stock.

After going up 2-0 in the opening period, the Oilers struggled in the second, conceding three goals in three minutes. Despite the Oilers managing to level the score, the Stars seized momentum in the third period by scoring two goals to secure a 2-1 series advantage.

Stock believes this loss could be the beginning of the end for this current Oilers team, as he tweeted:

"Remember this period if the #oilers lose this series. It will be the period that started the end of their run for years. Might be the demise of this great talented group."

Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 shots.

Jason Robertson scored a hat-trick for Dallas, while Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen each contributed a goal. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Oilers on 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3

In the post-game interview, Oilers captain Connor McDavid acknowledged the shift in momentum, saying:

"I thought they went up a couple levels, and we went down a few levels. Obviously, you see the difference. You try to keep playing. You don’t go up by two and say, ‘Let’s just hold this all the way through for the next 50 minutes.’ We’re obviously trying to keep playing and we let one get away there."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner also took responsibility for the loss after allowing four goals.

"It was a little bit frustrating," Skinner said. "You knew that they were going to push back. These guys obviously want to make it to the finals, and obviously we do as well, but I think we just let off the gas a little bit.

"The main thing is I just can’t be letting in four goals, especially against the Dallas Stars, how good they are defensively."

Coach Kris Knoblauch noted the drastic change in play from the first period to the rest of the game:

"It was a complete reversal of the first period. I think they really were ready to come out hard and have a good push, and we were just kind of hoping things would just continue sailing in the first period, caught us by surprise."

Forward Derek Ryan echoed that sentiment, saying:

"They pushed and we didn't. That's it."

Adam Henrique acknowledged that the Stars are a formidable opponent and that the Oilers need to find a way to regain their composure and return to their game plan.

As the series shifts to Game 4, the Oilers look to level the series.