Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette makes bold prediction on winner of Rangers-Panthers series

Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette recently made a bold prediction about the outcome of the Rangers-Panthers series on the Pat McAfee Show.

In a video post shared on X, Bissonnette discussed his thoughts on the ongoing Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

Bissonnette said the NYR were considered a "team of destiny," especially given their strong goaltending.

"I think the feeling going in was that the Rangers were this team of destiny along with insane goaltending. They got off to a 2-1 series lead, but ultimately the Panthers are exactly who we thought they were. They're a well-oiled machine. They're big, they're physical, and they don't have any weaknesses," Bissonnette said.

According to Bissonnette, the Panthers' depth is a significant advantage. They allow them to rotate players without losing impact on the ice.

"Anytime they want to take out a third or fourth liner, they have another guy who was a healthy scratch who they can put in, and he'll make just as big, if not more, of an impact with fresh legs," Bissonnette added.

He also noted the Panthers' strong goaltending and overall team performance:

"They're firing on all cylinders, and when they want to dominate a game and when they're rolling, they just seem to take over."

"So right now, the better team is winning, and that's Florida. I'm not discounting the Rangers but it feels like Florida is gonna take this series," Bissonnette concluded.

Florida Panthers one win away from Stanley Cup final after game five victory over Rangers

Florida Panthers are close to returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in a second consecutive year.

They won game five of the Eastern Conference final against NYR 3-2, with Anton Lundell scoring the decisive goal with 9:38 remaining. Other goals for the Panthers came from Gustav Forsling and Sam Bennett. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves. Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere scored for NYR with Igor Shesterkin stopping 34 shots.

Panthers now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can clinch it in game six at home. If a seventh game is needed, it will be in New York. The NYR face elimination for the first time this postseason.

NYR's Kreider scored a short-handed goal in the second period, but Forsling tied the game shortly after. Lundell's go-ahead goal followed NYR's turnover, and Bennett added an empty netter, which was crucial as Lafreniere scored with 50 seconds left. Despite late pressure, the Rangers couldn't find another goal.