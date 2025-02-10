Ex-NHLer Roberto Luongo takes a savage dig at Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs over disappointing Superbowl loss

Former NHL goaltender Roberto Luongo took a savage dig at Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs after their disappointing loss at Super Bowl LIX.

Mahomes and the Chiefs' dream of chasing a historic three-peat was shattered on Sunday after the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a dominant performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles came flying with a commanding 40-22 victory, avenging their previous loss to the Chiefs in 2023.

Roberto Luongo took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make a pointed remark about the Chiefs, saying:

"Chiefs been so bad they couldn’t even let the refs cook."

This marked the second Super Bowl win for the Eagles, having won their debut championship title in 2018.

For the Chiefs, it would have been their fifth overall title and could have made them the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat, with only nine teams in league history having won it back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX.

Fans react to Roberto Luongo's post about Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Fans wasted no time reacting to Roberton Luongo's savage dig at Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs on Twitter.

One tweeted:

"That’s what we all said in 2011 (But I got a cup last year) Sure you did, Lu, sure you did."

Another chimed in:

"Refs been on eagles side all game … and im not fan of either team but you can’t say Eagles haven’t gotten a lot of calls."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Mahomes picked a hell of a time to have the worst game of his entire career," a third fan posted.

"Mahomes needed his tires pumped at halftime to stand a chance. Clearly never happened," another chime in.

"Don’t be ignorant, Eagles D was dominant," another commented.

"Even Colin Campbell can’t rig this one," one X user said.

Roberto Luongo was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Islanders in the 1997 NHL draft. He had a long 19-year career, including stints with the Florida Panthers (11 seasons) and Vancouver Canucks (eight seasons).

The two-time All-Star was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 and won a Stanley Cup as an executive with the Florida Panthers last year.

