Ex-NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney has ignited a fiery exchange ahead of the Edmonton Oilers' Round 2 series against the Vancouver Canucks. In a video shared by The Hockey Spotlight, Whitney unleashes a barrage of expletives directed at the Canucks fanbase.

In the video, Whitney, now a father of three, recalls a particular incident involving a Canucks fan in Vancouver, who he refers to as a "little motherf*er," hurling insults at Oilers players Zach Hyman and Jack Campbell. With palpable intensity, Whitney issues a bold challenge to the Vancouver faithful, warning them of impending consequences:

"Do you guys want this smoke?... I'm about to haunt your fu**ing dreams for the next two weeks."

Whitney's animosity toward Vancouver is palpable, as he says:

"I cannot stand the Vancouver Canucks. I've always hated that team."

Despite his respect for Rick Tocchet, the current head coach of the Canucks, Whitney's feelings toward the team and its fans remain resolute.

"I love Rick Tocchet, and I have so much respect for him. I hate their fans."

He openly declares his anticipation for victory, saying:

"I cannot wait to beat them."

Vancouver Canucks' surprising playoff star emerges

Arturs Silovs has emerged as a surprising force for the Vancouver Canucks in the playoffs, transitioning from third-string goalie to a pivotal starter in crucial games.

The 23-year-old Latvian rookie maintains a calm and prepared demeanor, emphasizing the importance of always being ready for unexpected opportunities.

“You just have to be always ready, A lot of things happen in life like accident, someone gets hurt, right? And you just have to be ready to embrace your moment,” Silovs said (via TSN.Com).

Despite limited NHL experience, Silovs has thrived in recent games, securing two wins and his first NHL shutout. His performance has garnered praise from teammates and coaches, with Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes highlighting Silovs' competitive nature and composure under pressure.

“I think that he just did a great job," Quinn Hughes said.

Silovs' unexpected rise came after injuries to both starting goalie Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith. Despite the pressure of playoff hockey, Silovs has remained unfazed, with coach Rick Tocchet commending his consistent approach regardless of his role. His cool demeanor is reflected in his mid-game ritual of sitting with an ice bag on his head between periods.

Silovs attributes his playoff success to his experience playing on the world stage in the previous year's world championships, where he helped lead Latvia to a historic bronze medal and was named tournament MVP.

As the playoffs progress, Silovs' role within Vancouver remains uncertain, with Thatcher Demko's return on the horizon. Tocchet and goaltending director Ian Clark will weigh various factors before deciding on the starting goalie for upcoming games, including opponent, goalie performance, practice time and health status.