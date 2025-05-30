Ex-NHLer Sean Avery takes scathing dig at 'b*tch' Mitch Marner & Paul Bissonnette following Leafs' playoff elimination- "What were you smoking?"

It's been almost two weeks since Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs were embarrassed by the Florida Panthers in a Game 7 on home ice.

Understandably so, the Maple Leafs were torn apart for their inexplicably bad performances at home in Games 5 and 7. It was yet another playoff failure for the Core 4 and likely signaled the end of an era in Toronto.

As a pending UFA, all signs point to Mitch Marner walking out the door this offseason, while John Tavares' contract is also expiring. There is a clear opportunity for the organization to shake things up, and former NHLer Sean Avery thinks it's crazy to even consider bringing Marner back.

Avery ripped into Paul Bissonnette and Mitch Marner when he was on the Spittin' Chiclets live stream during Game 5 between the Oilers and Stars on Thursday night. Spittin' Chiclets shared his rant on X (formerly Twitter).

"Okay, just quickly. I'll be quick. Biz, what were you smoking? What crypto were you smoking that you thought that the Toronto Maple Leafs had any f***ing hope in hell of beating the Florida Panthers? I mean, it's like almost, I know you tried to, you know you tried to, will it to happen, but they are so far away. I mean, it's f***ing ridiculous," Avery said.

"And anyone in Toronto that's a Leafs fan that drinks this Kool-Aid, and they do it every year, and they're already getting ready for next year and talking about Mitch the b**ch. Signing Mitch the b**ch. What are you, f***ing cucks? What is wrong with you? It's time to move on," Avery added.

Mitch Marner is set to become a UFA on July 1 after playing out the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract extension signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019.

FanDuel has released the latest odds on Mitch Marner's next team

We are just a little over a month away from free agency, which means speculation regarding Mitch Marner's future is in full swing.

The 28-year-old and his camp have made it clear he will be testing the market, and on Friday, FanDuel updated its odds for where Marner signs. TSN shared them in a post on X.

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes, who are listed with the shortest odds, both have tons of cap space to tempt Marner with. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs come in at number three, though it's become hard to imagine a scenario where a return happens.

